Girl power! Female monkeys with female friends live LONGER, study reveals

Female monkeys with a close-knit group of female friends live longer, while their male friends have no survival benefits, a study finds.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) studied female white capuchins’ relationships with companions of all genders and ages, to examine a link to their survival.

They tracked interactions such as grooming and foraging near each other, as well as when they supported each other during conflict.

It was found that strong relationships between women and women increase life expectancy, but interactions with adult men only had the same effect if the women provided more grooming.

Anthropologists studied the relationships of female white capuchins with companions of all genders and ages, to explore a link to their survival

It was found that strong relationships between women and women increase life expectancy, but interactions with adult men only had the same effect if the women gave more grooming.

Capuchins look to their friends to learn the most efficient way to eat hard-to-open fruit Capuchin monkeys learn the most efficient way to open fruit using the highest yielding method, researchers at the University of California, Davis found. The monkeys used a mix of observational learning and individual experience to use their canine teeth to open fruit from Panama trees — which are lined with stinging hairs on the inside. This kind of reward-based learning could be used by animals to adapt to rapidly changing conditions, for example due to climate change. Read more here

Professor Susan Perry said: ‘As humans, we assume that social interactions have some benefit, but it is really difficult to measure the success of our behavioral strategies.

‘Why do we invest so much in our relationships with others? Does it lead to a longer life? Does it lead to more reproductive success?

‘It takes a huge effort to measure this in humans and other animals.’

Professor Perry has been leading the Lomas Barbudal Capuchin Monkey Project in Guanacaste, Costa Rica for over 30 years.

She and her team have documented the daily lives of hundreds of large-brained monkeys to explore how their relationships and behavior might link to those of humans.

A study recently published in Behavioral Ecology analyzed more than 18 years of data to discover a link between female Capuchins’ social integration and their survival.

Their analysis found that strong relationships between women and women increase life expectancy, but interactions with adult men only had the same effect if the women gave more grooming.

The types of behaviors measured in the study did not suggest that heterosexual relationships benefited survival.

In a separate study published two years ago in Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society Bthe research team found that the Capuchins performed some rituals with each other meant to test their friendship.

The researchers found that the Capuchins performed a number of rituals with each other intended to test their friendship, including poking each other in the eyes, mouth or nose.

Professor Perry suggests that this may be an evolutionary precursor to similar ritualistic practices that humans use, as observed in religion or children’s playgrounds.

This included poking the mouth, eye or nostril, prying open the mouth or hand to inspect it, passing objects word-to-mouth, and grabbing the hands of their social partner.

Other uses included cupping the partner’s face, sucking on their appendage, or using their back or abdomen as a drum – all of this could take up to 30 minutes.

Despite appearing obnoxious, the authors claim they were most often used between pairs of monkeys who don’t get along very much, and are usually considered particularly friendly.

Professor Perry suggests this may be an evolutionary precursor to similar ritualistic practices humans use, as observed in religion or children’s playgrounds.