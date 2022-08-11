WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Girl is nearly mauled to death in a savage dog attack in Queensland

Australia
By Jacky

Toddler is nearly beaten to death in a ferocious dog attack – and is in a serious condition in hospital with horrific injuries to the chest, neck and face

  • Toddler was attacked by two dogs on Thursday in a house in Algester, Brisbane
  • The young girl was rushed to hospital and is in serious condition
  • A woman in her 60s was also bitten and suffered a serious head injury

By Marty Silk for Australian Associated Press

Published: 22:58, 11 August 2022 | Updated: 23:08, 11 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A young girl has suffered serious injuries to the chest, neck and face after an attack with a dog in south Brisbane, which also injured a woman and a man.

Two dogs attacked the toddler and a woman in her 60s at a house in Algester around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics rushed the boy to Queensland Children’s Hospital, where she is in serious condition.

The woman in her 60s suffered serious head injuries and neck pain and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man in his 60s who suffered from back pain after falling from a 1.5m retaining wall during the attack, but was not bitten, was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.

A young girl has suffered serious injuries to the chest, neck and face after an attack with a dog in south Brisbane, which also injured a woman and a man. Pictured - A stock image of a dog.

A young girl has suffered serious injuries to the chest, neck and face after an attack with a dog in south Brisbane, which also injured a woman and a man. Pictured – A stock image of a dog.

Related Posts

Man is found dead inside caravan after…

Jacky

Skies across the world are lit up by…

Jacky

OnlyFans bribed Meta staff to put porn…

Jacky
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Is this America’s biggest…

Jacky

Merrick Garland says he greenlit FBI to…

Jacky

Prince Albert of Monaco attends the…

Jacky
1 of 3,667

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More