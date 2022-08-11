Girl is nearly mauled to death in a savage dog attack in Queensland

<!–

A young girl has suffered serious injuries to the chest, neck and face after an attack with a dog in south Brisbane, which also injured a woman and a man.

Two dogs attacked the toddler and a woman in her 60s at a house in Algester around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Paramedics rushed the boy to Queensland Children’s Hospital, where she is in serious condition.

The woman in her 60s suffered serious head injuries and neck pain and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man in his 60s who suffered from back pain after falling from a 1.5m retaining wall during the attack, but was not bitten, was taken to the same hospital in stable condition.