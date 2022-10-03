Girl is denied arthritis medication in Arizona by Walgreens pharmacy because it can cause abortion

An Arizona Walgreens pharmacy delayed refilling a teenage girl’s life-saving arthritis medication that can induce a miscarriage after the state’s termination ban — despite her not being pregnant.

Emma Thompson, 14, was unable to get a refill of the rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis medication known as methotrexate just days after Arizona’s abortion law was passed, which will punish parties responsible for assisting in the termination of a pregnancy on September 24.

Thompson’s doctor was “nice” and claimed the teenager was denied the medication on September 26 that keeps her out of the hospital because she is a woman.

“Welcome to AZ,” wrote Dr. Deborah Jane Power on Twitter. ‘Today a pharmacist refused MTX refill to my young patient… MTX refused solely because she is a female, barely a teenager.’

‘This child’s care has taken a lot to get her to a place where her pain is completely manageable [and] she can go to school in person,’ Power later shared COLD News 13.

‘My concern was that the pharmacist chose not to refill because methotrexate could be used to cause a miscarriage and then the pharmacist would be held liable.’

Walgreens later administered the medication, blaming the various abortion “trigger laws” passed after the overturning of Roe v. Wade for why pharmacists must be aware of “legal” and “clinically appropriate prescriptions.”

“Trigger laws in various states require additional steps for dispensing certain prescriptions and apply to all pharmacies, including Walgreens,” a spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

The Walgreens pharmacy was responsible for filling the prescription and said it was delayed as the pharmacist sought clarification on whether they can legally prescribe the medication.

Kaitlin Preble, Thompson’s mother, was horrified when she was told about the delay in her daughter’s prescription.

‘As a mother who has had to deal with my child being very sick most of his life, I was scared, I was really worried,’ Preble told KOLD News 13. ‘I was shaking. I was in tears. I did not know what to do.’

Thompson is currently a freshman in high school and has been able to live without medical restrictions thanks to her medication keeping her out of the hospital. The slightest thought of Thompson’s life being taken away from her made Preble anxious.

“It feels like a dream,” Preble said. ‘She’s not in a wheelchair, she has a social life and friends for the first time and a life all young people should have.

‘I was scared, I was really scared. I’m like, if they refuse it, then we’re going to have to find another medication and we don’t know if it’s going to work.’

Meanwhile, the American College of Rheumatology released a statement in July urging doctors to fill Methotrexate ‘without delay and with the assumption that they are not being used to terminate the pregnancy’.

Arizona’s abortion ban is attributed to the reversal of the Supreme Court’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade in June.

The ban will be exempt for women whose health would be put at risk if they were to continue with their pregnancy.

Arizona’s 1864 law was automatically triggered after Roe v Wade was handed down by the Supreme Court, but an injunction was successfully sought by abortion advocates.

The decision by Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson came more than a month after she heard arguments on Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to lift the ban.

Johnson said in the ruling: ‘The court finds that because the legal basis for the 1973 conviction has now been overruled, it must vacate the conviction in its entirety,’ according to KGUN.

The law was originally adopted in 1864. In 1901, the language of the law was changed, according to AZ Central.

Arizona Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson began hearing arguments to trigger the 1864 law in August