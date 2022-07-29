Girl in hospital after dog attack near Berwick Fields Primary School in Melbourne

A girl was rushed to hospital after she and her dog were attacked by two other dogs in front of shocked children outside a Melbourne school.

Emergency services were called to a street near Berwick Fields Primary School on Thursday morning after reports that a 12-year-old girl and her nine-year-old dog had been bitten by two dogs that escaped from a nearby property.

The girl is known to have been bitten in her hand during the busy morning drop-off and has since had surgery.

The girl’s father later took to social media to thank the community for their efforts to help his daughter and dog.

“Thank you to everyone who stopped by to help today,” he said.

“The dogs have been captured and the owner identified.

“We’ll leave it in the hands of the law.”

More to come.