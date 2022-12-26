Girl dies in her sleep hours after taking Calpol

A little girl died just hours after being sent home from A&E, where her parents were told to just give her Calpol.

Hailey Thompson, 22 months old, was diagnosed with a virus at Wigan Infirmary on December 18.

It was one of the hospital’s busiest Sundays, and the department later declared a “critical incident.”

The hospital sent Hailey home to her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, and told them to give her fluids and paracetamol in the form of Calpol.

Hailey Thompson, 22 months old, was diagnosed with a virus at Wigan Infirmary on December 18.

The hospital sent Hailey home to her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, and told them to give her fluids and paracetamol in the form of Calpol. Also pictured: Charlotte Thompson

Early the next day Hailey was found unconscious in her bedroom. Mr Thompson performed CPR before a paramedic took care of her and Hailey was taken back to Wigan Infirmary.

However, the child tragically died. Her parents have now complained that doctors didn’t take Hailey’s case seriously enough.

Mr Thompson said: ‘We can’t believe we’ve lost our baby girl. It all happened so fast. Something in her body took control of her.

And he added: ‘We want answers. How can a healthy baby die in its sleep?

‘And why didn’t you get tested for strep A, scarlet fever or covid, for example?’ Hailey had a first appointment with a doctor on Dec. 7 when she developed a cough and runny nose, and was prescribed antibiotics that were discontinued after she experienced an allergic reaction.

After another appointment a week later, Mr. Thompson and Ms. Adam were told that Hailey needed Calpol instead of antibiotics because it was a viral infection.

Hailey was found unconscious in her bedroom. Mr Thompson performed CPR before a paramedic took over and Hailey was taken back to Wigan Infirmary.

However, the next day, December 18, Mr. Thompson found his daughter gasping in bed and called an ambulance, but was told there would be a two-hour wait, so he opted to take her directly to A&E.

But Wigan Infirmary was experiencing one of its busiest days and it resulted in the department later declaring a critical incident.

A doctor took Hailey’s blood pressure but couldn’t check her tonsils, so the family was told to go home, keep her hydrated and keep giving her Calpol, and if she hadn’t improved in three days, take her back to A&E.

But less than 24 hours later, she was found unconscious in her bed.

Police have passed the details on to the coroner, however a post-mortem examination cannot be carried out until December 28, leaving the couple facing a devastating wait for answers about Hailey’s death.

A spokesman for the Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust said: “Our deepest condolences to Hailey’s family at this tragic time. We are aware of the family’s concerns and are awaiting further information to understand more.”