Girl cheats death when missile explodes near her while she films a message to her friends in Kyiv

A young woman in Kiev cheated death today when a missile exploded near her while she was filming a message for her friends.

The footage came as Russian President Vladimir Putin scorched Ukraine this morning with missile strikes, hitting the capital Kiev and killing civilians in revenge for an explosion that paralyzed the Crimean Bridge on Saturday.

At least eight people were killed and 24 wounded in just one of the attacks in Kiev, according to preliminary information, said Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

The woman in the footage was lucky not to be among the victims.

She was shown recording her video message as she walked down the street wearing headphones and looking shocked with her hand over her mouth. To her right is a tall terracotta-colored wall.

Her first speech is muffled by her hand and the sound of traffic, but she clearly says to the camera in Ukrainian: ‘I just saw a rocket fly. I heard that…’ before being cut off.

Suddenly the roar of a jet is heard above her, and a split second later an explosion.

The red glow of flames is seen against her skin and behind her as the shock wave from the explosion ruffles her hair.

She ducks and shields herself from the blast. Debris is seen flying overhead.

Visibly distressed, the woman covers her head and lets out a muffled scream before running away down the street from the scene of the explosion, apparently unharmed.

Based on the colored wall, the woman was walking along a path near the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kiev.

It was unclear whether the university was the intended target of the strikes.

The missiles hit the capital around 8am on Monday morning, a busy time for the city as people commute to work and children go to school.

Explosions were reported in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in central Kiev that includes the historic Old Town as well as several government offices, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine’s parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing at least one explosion near the main building of Kyiv National University in central Kiev – consistent with the video of the young woman.

After the first attacks in the morning in Kiev, several loud explosions were later heard in an intensification of Russia’s attacks that could mean a major escalation of the war.

The head of the Ukrainian military said on Monday that Russian forces fired at least 75 missiles into Ukraine on Monday morning, with fatal strikes targeting the capital Kiev and cities in the south and west.

“The country of terror, Russia, has carried out massive missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, also using attack drones.

‘In the morning the attacker launched 75 missiles. 41 of them were shot down by our air defense,’ General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media.

Air raid sirens sounded in all regions of Ukraine, except Russia-annexed Crimea. The sirens went on for four hours straight.

President Zelensky said a mix of rockets and suicide drones had struck the southern Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, northern Kharkiv and Sumy, central Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia and even far-western Ternopil and Lviv.

Speaking on the streets of Kiev even as the attacks continued, Zelensky said the Russians were targeting power plants and civilians with the aim of ‘sowing panic and chaos’. Russia is ‘trying to wipe us off the face of the earth’, he added, vowing that such tactics would not succeed.

Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the attacks showed the ‘Kremlin’s terrorist inadequacy’ after a series of embarrassing defeats on the battlefield.

Oleksii Reznikov, the defense minister, said that Ukraine’s courage would never be broken and “that the only thing they are destroying is the future of [Russia] – a future for a globally despised rogue terrorist state.’

Videos and images from the Ukrainian capital showed burning cars and bodies in the streets as officials said the rockets had hit close to a well-known memorial to a famous statesman, near a children’s play area in a park and a pedestrian bridge. Several footage showed an apartment block in Dnipro in flames.

Although Russia gave no immediate justification for the strikes, it is almost certainly intended as a show of force after a huge explosion paralyzed the Kerch bridge.

Putin called the blast on the huge bridge linking Russia with its annexed territory of Crimea an ‘act of terror’ carried out by Ukrainian special services.

The Russian despot is due to meet with his security cabinet today to plot his revenge amid demands from hardliners within the Russian elite that he declare all-out war and resort to nuclear weapons.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, denied on Sunday that the nuclear option was on the table – but having already annexed occupied regions of Ukraine and mustered hundreds of thousands of men into the army, Putin is running out of options for how to escalate the war further. He has shown no signs of backing down.

Journalists in the center of the city of Dnipro saw the bodies of several people killed in an industrial area on the outskirts of the city. Windows in the area had been blown out and glass was in the street.

Ukrainian media also reported explosions in a number of other locations, including the western city of Lviv, which has been a refuge for many people fleeing the fighting in the east, as well as Kharkiv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr and Kropyvnytskyi.

Kharkiv was hit three times, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The strikes knocked out the electricity and water supply. Energy infrastructure was also hit in Lviv, regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said.

The multiple attacks came just hours before Russian President Vladimir Putin was due to hold a meeting with his security council as Moscow’s war in Ukraine approaches its eight-month milestone.

The Kremlin is reeling from humiliating battlefield setbacks in areas it is trying to annex amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive in recent weeks.

A day earlier, Putin had called the attack on the Kerch bridge to Crimea an act of terrorism carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Putin said that “there is no doubt that it was a terrorist act aimed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure.”

The Kerch bridge is important to Russia strategically, as a military supply line to its forces in Ukraine, and symbolically as a symbol of its claim to Crimea.

No one has claimed responsibility for damaging the 12 kilometer long bridge, the longest in Europe.

Amid the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on his Telegram account that Russia is ‘trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth’.

‘Please do not leave the (bomb) shelter,’ he wrote. “Let us hold fast and be strong.”

After the strikes in Kiev, several residents were seen on the streets with blood on their clothes and hands. A young man wearing a blue jacket sat on the ground while a doctor wrapped a bandage around his head.

A woman with bandages wrapped around her head had blood all over the front of her blouse. Several cars were also damaged or completely destroyed.