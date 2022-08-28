Girl, 8, who lost an eye to cancer replaces it with sparkly prosthetic

A schoolgirl says she can’t wait to show off her new sparkly pink eye prosthesis when term starts next week – after she lost her own eye to cancer as a toddler.

Daisy Passfield, eight, from Hertfordshire was diagnosed with a grade D tumor in her retina when she was just 14 months old.

The toddler at the time had chemotherapy to shrink the tumor, but two months after the chemotherapy it started to grow back, forcing doctors to remove her right eye completely.

Daisy had a four-hour surgery months later; her family had hoped that a newer procedure designed to disintegrate the tumor would work, but traces of it were left behind, and fearing it would grow, they chose to have Daisy’s eye removed.

New look! The schoolgirl says she decided to get a more glamorous prosthesis and swapped her old blue for a more sparkly pink.

Daisy’s mother, Alysia, noticed that her eye appeared white in flash photos – and soon after, her daughter was diagnosed with retinoblastoma.

The eight-year-old originally opted for a blue prosthetic eye, but decided to add a bit of glamor to her look this year.

The confident schoolgirl surprised her family and doctors by asking for a new eye in her favorite color – pink glitter.

Now she’s proud to show off her ‘superhero eye’, which her pals say matches a unicorn or dragon – much to Daisy’s delight.

Daisy, of Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, said: ‘I feel happy because everyone can see my pink sparkling eye. I am so excited to show everyone at school my sparkling eye.

“I think they’ll love it as much as I do. Everyone I’ve spoken to has said how beautiful it is.

She says fans of her new eye have already told her she looks like she has “a superhero eye, a dragon eye, and a unicorn eye,” saying, “I love all those things.”

Daisy’s mother, Alysia Passfield, 30, said it was “difficult” to get a diagnosis for Daisy’s condition.

Alysia said she noticed something was wrong with Daisy while looking at a photo of her. She said ‘I saw in a picture – she had a white glow in her eye and her eye had a glaze on it’

The most common symptoms are a white glow in the eye or pupil in low light or when a picture is taken with a flash, and strabismus.

Chemotherapy to remove the tumor was unsuccessful and Daisy’s parents decided it would be safer to remove her eye (Picture: Daisy with her new prosthesis)

In October 2015, she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma – a rare and aggressive form of eye cancer that affects infants and young children, mainly under the age of six.

Alysia said she was “relieved” to finally have a diagnosis, adding: “I knew something was wrong.

“Of course I was upset and a bit in shock. Daisy is doing really well, she took it in moderation and she has six rounds of chemotherapy to try to shrink the tumor.’

Unfortunately, two months after her chemotherapy ended, Daisy relapsed and began intra-arterial chemotherapy — a newer procedure designed to shrink the tumor.

Intra-arterial chemotherapy is a new method of delivering chemotherapy drugs directly into the eye rather than around the body.

Daisy was given a general anesthetic for the treatment, which involved feeding a catheter through the femoral artery all the way into the ocular artery.

Once the catheter is in place, the chemotherapeutic drug is delivered through the tube and can act directly on the tumor(s) in the eye.

Retinoblastoma is specifically a cancer of the retina, the light-sensitive lining at the back of the eye – about 50 children in the UK develop the condition each year

Instead of shrinking the tumor, the treatment had broken the tumor into several parts.

Alysia said: ‘In September 2016 we made the decision to have her eye removed because the chemo she had had broken the tumor into several parts and we didn’t want the tumor to spread.’

The operation took about four hours and Alysia said she was on “automatic pilot” the entire time.

After surgery, Daisy got a black eye that matched her natural eye color.

Daisy got her new eye on July 28, 22. Alysia said: ‘Daisy has always been into sparkles, makeup and making herself look beautiful.

“We went to our appointment. I told the woman Daisy had a different colored eye and they said they could do that.”

WHAT IS retinoblastoma? Retinoblastoma is a rare form of eye cancer that usually affects children under the age of five. Because it is usually noticed early in the UK, 98 percent of children with the disease are treated successfully. About 50 children develop the condition in Britain each year. It affects up to 300 young people in the US each year. Retinoblastoma is specifically a cancer of the retina, the light-sensitive lining at the back of the eye. It can affect one or both eyes. In about 40 percent of cases, an error gene is responsible. This may be inherited from the patient’s parents or may occur spontaneously. The most common symptoms are that the pupil looks like a cat’s eye and the child starts to squint. The cat eye look is most commonly seen in photos. Small tumors can usually be treated with laser or freezing treatment. Larger tumors may require chemotherapy or surgery. Source: NHS Choices

Alysia said Daisy leads a “completely normal” life. She said, “She’s one of the most confident people I’ve ever met.

“The only thing she can’t do is drive a combine or fly a plane, but I don’t think we’ll ever have to worry about that.”

Daisy has an older sister named Immy Rose, 10, and brother Oakley, four. Alysia said Immy was “very caring” and added, “She was one of the most helpful kids when we went through it.”

Looking back at how Daisy’s diagnosis affected her, Alysia said, “I don’t really know — it was one of those things you just have to get through.

“We were 23 at the time. We had to do what we had to do and make sure she was okay.”

Childhood Eye Cancer Trust says 50 cases are diagnosed a year in the UK – or one child a week. It represents 3% of all cancers in children and 10% of cancers in babies under one in the UK.