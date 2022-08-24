Girl, 8, makes contact with NASA’s International Space Station using dad’s ham radio

An eight-year-old girl made her dreams come true when her father’s ham radio connected to the International Space Station, allowing her to have a 45-second conversation with SpaceX Crew-4 commander Kjell Lingren, who answered the call and said: “Welcome to the International Space Station.”

Isabella Payne, from Kent, England, introduces herself and her age and then Lingren thanked the young space enthusiast for ‘get on the radio and say hello’.

“Thank you, fly safe,” Isabella says before the two sign off and her father, Matt Payne, shared the… audio clip for the world to hear.

The exchange was possible because of her father’s hobby of using a fixture radio station to talk to other operators around the world, but the father-daughter duo made that one connection that is out of this world.”

Isabella Payne first fell in love with space when she was just two years old and now, at the age of eight, she has spoken to an astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

“It’s a bit of knowledge, but mostly pure luck,” Payne said when answering a question on Twitter about how his radio was connected to the International Space Station (ISS).

“There are very specific circumstances where you can actually talk to an astronaut on board the ISS and on this occasion it all came together.”

Isabella fell in love with space when she was just two years old, according to her father who shared the experience in a tweet thanking Lingren for talking to his daughter.

“April 23, 2016. A 2-year-old sat on my knee and watched the students at Wellesley House school chat with @astro_timpeake, an event I helped organize,” Payne said.

This was all thanks to her father, Matt Payne, who has a penchant for ham radios

Isabella connected with SpaceX Crew-4 commander Kjell Lingren, who answered the call and said, “Welcome to the International Space Station.” Then she introduced herself and her age

Today she got her chance.

“Thank you so much @astro_kjell, you changed her world.”

Images taken of Isabella after her phone call show the little girl beaming with joy.

Lingren also tweeted about the interaction, writing: “I’ve had a lot of fun using the #ARISS amateur radio station #NA1SS on the @Space_Station to talk to ham radio operators around the world.

‘I’ve even worked (unofficially) on all continents! But this might be my favorite contact so far. Thanks Isabella and @m0lmk!’

ARISS is Payne’s amateur radio station that he uses to talk to other amateur radio enthusiasts around the world.

Lingren has been with NASA since 2009 and is on his second mission in space.

Her father shared the heartwarming experience on Twitter

And with SpaceX Crew-4, Commander Kjell Lingren also posted about the encounter

Lingren currently spends a total of five months in space. He launched to the ISS in April

His first was in July 2015 through December 2015, when he also did a 15-hour and four-minute spacewalk.

Lingren was launched in April aboard a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket that was topped off in a Crew Dragon capsule called ‘Freedom’, along with Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, and Italy’s Samantha Cristoforetti of the European Space Agency.

The Expedition 67 astronauts named the spacecraft in honor of Alan Shepard, the first American in space — named for his Freedom 7 spacecraft, which flew on May 5, 1961.

SpaceX Crew Dragon ‘Freedom’ is the company’s fourth to be named by the crew, while the others will be titled Endeavour, Resilience, and Endurance, in order of launch.

Lingren and the team spend a total of five months aboard the ISS, conducting scientific experiments.

In all, this will be the sixth Crew Dragon flight, with the other taking the completely private Inspiration4 crew into orbit for just three days last year.