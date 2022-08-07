Girl, 8, is hit and killed by a rally car ‘after running across racetrack to see her sister’

An eight-year-old girl has been killed during a demonstration in Madeira.

The youngster is said to have been hit by a car traveling at high speed as she crossed the road to join two older children, including her sister.

Local reports said she had mistakenly thought the last vehicle had already passed when she decided to run onto the rally track.

She was rushed to hospital after the accident on Saturday afternoon, but died shortly after arriving at Dr. Nelio Mendonca Hospital in the island capital of Funchal.

The tragedy took place during the 63rd edition of the Madeira Wine Rally, the most prestigious and historic car racing event in Madeira.

TV footage showed the car that hit the girl came to a stop in a cloud of white smoke after the accident, as shocked onlookers moved to the scene to help, although the footage of the collision itself was grainy.

The girl, who has not been named, received immediate medical attention in the Encumeada area of ​​Madeira, where the drama unfolded before being taken to hospital.

Witnesses said the older girl and another youngster believed to be a friend had just crossed the road without incident when the eight-year-old attempted the same crossing and was hit.

One said, ‘I’m sure she didn’t see the car coming. It went very fast.’

The tragedy took place during the 63rd edition of the Madeira Wine Rally, the most prestigious and historic car racing event in Madeira.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said: ‘I extend my condolences to the family and friends who are grieving’

The rally organizers said in a statement: “We regret to confirm that the young person involved in an accident was unable to survive the injuries she sustained.

“At this painful moment, we want to extend our condolences to her family and friends.”

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said: "I extend my condolences to the family and friends who are grieving."

A statement released by the FIA, the governing body for world motorsport, said: "The FIA joins the organizers and participants of Rali Vinho da Madeira in Portugal, Round 3 of the FIA Iberian Rally Trophy, by offering our sincere condolences to the family of the young female spectator who passed away as a result of an incident that occurred during Stage 17."

A statement released by the FIA, the governing body for world motorsport, said:

The Madeira Wine Rally brings thousands of spectators onto the road to watch drivers compete through the hilly terrain and natural landscapes of the island. It is traditionally held in late summer, in August or late July. The first edition took place in 1959.