Girl, 5, kicked out of Louisiana kindergarten because lesbian mothers don’t fit Christian values

A five-year-old girl was kicked out of a Christian school in Louisiana because administrators said her lesbian parents didn’t fit the school’s values.

Zoey Parker, 5, was awarded the boot from Bible Baptist Academy in DeQuincy just two days before she was due to start kindergarten there.

Her parents, Emily, 28, and Jennie Parker, 31, a same-sex couple married since 2016, said the school’s principal and pastor suddenly called them to a meeting on Saturday.

“They told us Zoey wouldn’t be able to go to school there because of our lifestyle choices,” Jennie said. KLPC.

Zoey — Emily’s niece and whose father died in 2020 — was previously in pre-K school, but after the Parkers adopted her this summer, the Bible Baptist Academy said they were no longer interested.

The Parkers first shared their story in a Facebook post, and since then they said the community support they received was overwhelming, saying numerous Christian schools in the area had reached out to say Zoey would be welcome there. .

Zoey was finally enrolled in one of those schools, starting at Hamilton Christian School in Lake Charles this week.

“There are good Christians. The entire DeQuincy community has shown us what it is to be a good Christian and not preach hate in this way,” Jennie said. NBC News“They are the reason we stayed faithful.”

Zoey with her adoptive parents, Emily Parker, 28, (left) and Jennie Parker 31, (right). Zoey is Emily’s niece

Zoey’s father was killed in an industrial accident at work in 2020 when he was just 22. Her mother is also no longer in her life, it’s unclear why, and on August 3, Emily and Jennie officially adopted her.

“She lost her father, she lost her mother, and now she’s losing her school, which she loves very much,” Jennie said.

Emily said they went to an open house at the school and even bought Zoey her uniforms, but the school changed tone just three days after the adoption.

“The pastor met us in the conference room and started talking about gender identification, and that they learn the Lord’s words, and that marriage is between a man and a woman,” Emily said, “And that they didn’t think this was a good fit.” .’

The Bible Baptist Academy in DeQuincy, Louisiana. The school started five-year-old Zoey Parker because she was adopted by a lesbian couple

A statement posted on the Bible Baptist Academy website in the wake of their decision to start Zoey Parker because of her parents’ sexual orientation

Emily said she was offended at first, but also embarrassed.

“We’ve never been so bluntly confronted with our relationship,” she said. “Our love, our marriage, has always felt natural. Our families have always made us feel like we are two people who love each other. This was a big slap in the face.’

Those feelings quickly turned to outrage—and even gratitude—by the time Emily first shared the story in a Facebook post that Saturday night.

“You know what you just taught my daughter? How truly judgmental is your church. How ruthless and ruthless you are,” Emily wrote, “I was angry, hurt, ashamed, but I’m not anymore. Now I am grateful. Grateful you didn’t mold the brain of my little human to become something like you.’

In a statement on its website, the school said that while the Bible teaches to “love everyone with the love of God despite their personal choices,” they are committed to ensuring that its students “know not only our beliefs, but we want them to see them too.’

When it comes to personal relationships, we believe that those relationships, whether dating or marriage, should be between a man and a woman.’

“There are times when our commitment to upholding our Christian values ​​does not align with the values ​​of other people. This should not be interpreted as having hatred or malice towards them,” the school added.

Emily (front) and Jennie (rear) Parker. The couple married in 2016 and adopted Emily’s niece, Zoey, on August 3

From left to right: Zoey, Emily and Jennie Parker. Zoey’s father was killed in an industrial accident in 2020, and her biological mother is no longer there, although it’s unclear why

In an update to her Facebook post, Emily wrote that the school told people that Zoey was not allowed to come back because the Parkers refused to sign a declaration of faith stating that their home was free from “damage.”

Emily said no such form had ever been presented to them.

“We were not given any paperwork or opportunity. How could we refuse to sign something that was never offered to us. We might have signed it!’

“I’m sorry for all the turmoil that has quickly erupted, but this was never about my marriage. It was for my girl.’

The Bible Baptist Academy could not be reached for comment.