Girl, 5, her father’s girlfriend and three dogs are killed in East Harlem fire

A young girl, an adult woman and three dogs have died in a fire at an East Harlem apartment, officials say was caused by the exploding battery of an electric bicycle.

Ericka Williams, 5, and Chanise Anderson, 36, were identified as the deceased victims by the Daily news after the fire broke out early Wednesday at a sixth-floor apartment in the Jackie Robinson Houses on East 129th Street.

The young girl’s father, Eric Williams, 46, was hospitalized with severe burns after witnesses said he fled the apartment but was unable to re-enter to help his loved ones when the crash happened. fire melted the locking mechanism of the door.

The fire was confined to the victim’s apartment and investigators believe an e-bike parked near the door in their apartment was the source of the fire.

Chanise Anderson, 36, was identified as one of the people who died on Wednesday who also killed a young girl and three dogs

Ericka Williams, five, (above) and Chanise Anderson, 36, were identified as the dead victims after a fire broke out in early Wednesday

Battery-powered e-bikes, which are popular with New York’s huge fleet of delivery drivers, are a growing source of deadly fires, the FDNY warned in recent weeks.

The deadly fire in East Harlem was reported around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency services rushed the young girl and her father to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where the child was pronounced dead and the father remains in critical condition.

Officials said Anderson, the father’s girlfriend, was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ericka’s mother arrived at the scene just hours after the fire and was visibly shaken as she struggled to manage her grief, according to the Daily News.

“I still can’t believe it!” said the grieving mother. ‘I can not move! My baby is gone!’

The deadly fire in East Harlem was reported around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday

Young Ericka Williams can be seen in a baby photo. The girl died in a fire early Wednesday at the age of five

Erick Williams also has a son, Erick Jr, who told the newspaper that his father is “a good guy.”

He said that Anderson did not live in the apartment, but was staying there for the night when she died.

According to the FDNY, five people have been killed and 66 injured so far this year in New York City fires started by lithium-ion batteries such as those used for e-bikes.

The serious statistics led the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) to issue a stark warning to e-bike owners urging them to immediately stop using an overheated battery and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for charging and storing. follow.

Experts blame the fires on cheap e-bikes, the number of delivery people using them and the overuse of a damaged battery.

More than 100 e-bike fires have started in New York City this year. This is due to damaged or defective batteries. This incident was recorded earlier this month

Mike Mike Fritz, co-founder of Human Powered Solutions, a bicycle consulting firm, told DailyMail.com that New York City has become the epicenter of e-bike fires, due to a huge influx of delivery drivers carrying battery-powered bicycles. cycles to zip from one drop-off to the next. There are at least 65,000 deliverers in the city.

Because many are low-income, they can’t afford a new $900 battery, or buy them from third-party sites that displace faulty cells and battery management systems that are vital to controlling battery pack function and temperature.

“A cheap suit is a prominent incident and the cause of most fires,” Fritz told DailyMail.com last week.