Girl, 5, found dead in ‘pool of blood’ as her brother, 8, fights for life after father ‘shot them’

A five-year-old girl was killed and her eight-year-old brother is fighting for his life after the siblings’ father shot them both in the head shortly after their mother kissed them goodnight.

Jermaine Lavanda Bass, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse on Aug. 29 after he claimed he “accidentally” shot his children multiple times while they were in bed in Tampa, Florida.

The violence shocked the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department and the local community after the little girl was pronounced dead after the shooting.

Monday evening, just after 10 p.m., the mother of the children left a restaurant where she was eating, to put her children to bed and go to sleep herself.

Jermaine Lavanda Bass, 30, fatally shot his 5-year-old daughter and severely injured his 8-year-old son

She went up the second flight of stairs where the children were in their bunk beds. She kissed her daughter, who giggled in the top bunk because she pretended to be asleep, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

She kissed her eight-year-old son and then ran out of the room to go to the bathroom.

Suddenly she heard several shots. At first she thought it was outside, but then she realized it was coming from inside the house at the Armeture Gate Townhomes.

The mother ran outside to safety, where she was met by a neighbor, who already frantically called 911.

At almost the same moment, her husband stormed out of the house with their badly injured son in his arms.

“Cry for help, cry for help, cry for help,” Bass said, according to the sheriff.

Hillsborough County sheriffs, who quickly arrived, found Bass cradling his injured son in the living room. He told them the shooting was an accident

Bass never mentioned that he shot his daughter multiple times in the head as well. Police found her in her upstairs bedroom, lying in a pool of her own blood

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister choked as he described the mind-boggling violence of a father who killed his 5-year-old daughter and injured his 8-year-old son

“When our officers arrive, they see the father in the family room rocking the eight-year-old son and saying it was an accident,” Chronister said. The father told the officers, “I don’t know how the gun went off, I accidentally shot my son.”

Emergency medical technicians take the child away from the father and begin advanced life support, working furiously to save the child.

When the officers ask Bass if there is anyone else in the house, he says, “My daughter is sleeping upstairs,” the sheriff said.

“The officers only go upstairs to fine the horrific discovery that a five-year-old is lying in the top bunk in a pool of her own blood,” Chronister said. “She gets shot in the head two or three times. The same injury the eight-year-old had and suffered from.”

Both children were taken to Tampa General Hospital. The girl could not be saved, the sheriff said.

“Our eight-year-old is fighting for his life,” Chronister said, briefly choking during a press conference.

“I hope this person feels the full weight of the criminal justice system and never sees the light of day where he can harm another human being,” the sheriff said. Police found a .380 semiautomatic handgun in his home.

Other than his statements that the shooting was accidental, Bass gave no further explanation explaining his action.

“You don’t accidentally shoot your kids three or four times in the head,” the stunned sheriff said.

He seems to be grappling with the possibility that the motive behind the shooting would remain a mystery.

“I don’t know why he did this,” the sheriff said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever know.”

There were no previous domestic violence calls to the house, police said. Bass has no criminal record.

The mother has not yet made a full statement to the police.

“For this mother who has lost one child and could potentially lose a second and whose marriage is clearly over, our hearts go out to you,” Chronister said. “I’ll be sure to pray for all of you today.”

The sheriff’s officers and other first responders were deeply shocked by the crime.

“This is a horrible experience that no parent should go through,” the sheriff said. “This is an experience that no law enforcement officer or first responder should ever have. We as sheriff are having a hard time today.’