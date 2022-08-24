Girl, 3, woke up at Mexican funeral after doctors said she died from dehydration

A three-year-old girl shocked her parents when she woke up during her funeral after doctors at a hospital in the central Mexican state of San Luis Potosí said she had died of dehydration.

Now Camila Martínez’s family is accusing the staff of Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community Hospital of negligence.

According to the Mexican newspaper, the child developed abdominal pain, vomiting and fever when Mary Jane Mendoza and her husband took their daughter to a pediatrician in the municipality of Villa de Ramos on August 17. El Universal.

At the doctor’s recommendation, Martínez was taken to the hospital to treat her for dehydration. Mendoza said doctors at the facility placed a cold towel over her body to lower her body temperature and placed a pulse oximeter on one of her fingers to record her oxygen level.

Martínez was discharged after an hour and prescribed medication. Later in the day, however, her condition deteriorated and she was seen by a doctor at a clinic, who prescribed a different prescription and advised her to eat fruit that was not sweet and drink plenty of liquid.

At home, Martínez continued to throw up everything she drank and ate. She was then taken to another doctor, who told her parents to take her to the emergency room immediately.

Martínez was readmitted to Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community Hospital between 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM local time.

“They wanted to give her (intravenous therapy). It took them a long time to get oxygen on her,” Mendoza recalled. “They didn’t do it to her because they couldn’t find her tiny veins. Finally a nurse did it.”

The infusion was removed after approximately 10 minutes. She picked up Martínez from the hospital bed and remembered how “she still hugged me, they took her and said, ‘You must let her rest in peace.’

Mendoza was locked in a room, but managed to get out, but still couldn’t get into the room where Martínez was observed and later died.

Friends and family were standing by her small coffin on Aug. 18 when someone noticed that the glass window of the coffin was fogging up.

Martinez’s maternal grandmother saw her eyes move, and a pulse showed that she was indeed alive.

She was rushed by ambulance to Salinas de Hidalgo Basic Community Hospital, where doctors treated her before declaring her dead from cerebral edema (swelling of the brain).

“That was really where my baby finished. We are devastated because my girl was a very happy person, she got along with everyone, she didn’t pick anyone,” Mendoza said. “We have a lot of people on the ranch who support us because it was cherished.”

The first death certificate obtained by the devastated parents indicated that Martínez died of dehydration and the second listed her cause of death as dehydration, cerebral edema and metabolic failure.

According to Mendoza, her daughter would start kindergarten this week.

“What I really want is for justice to be served. I have no grudge against the doctors who went to extremes (measures),’ she said. “I just ask that the doctors, nurses and directors be changed so it doesn’t happen again.”

The incident is currently under investigation by the State Attorney General of San Luis Potosí.