Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 others were thrown into the water after boat crash in Florida Keys 

A boat collided with a boat in Florida Keys and injured a 17-year-old and 13 others after it crashed into a canal marker Sunday night.

Lucy Fernandez, 17, died Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent into the water when an emergency team arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m.

Fernandez was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade and was remembered by school principals for her “smile” and “greater personality and distinctive smile.”

“Lucy was a joy to all who knew her and a shining light on our school,” the academy wrote in a tribute.

Katerina Sofia Puig, 16, Isabella Rodriguez, 17, and Coco Aguilar, 17, were also taken from the scene after sustaining serious injuries, according to the Miami Herald. The status of their injuries is unknown.

George Ignacio Pino, 52, was identified as the driver. His wife Cecilia Pino, 47, and their daughter Cecilia Lianne Pino, 18, were also injured.

The driver was not immediately available for comment.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, alcohol does not appear to have led to the fatal incident.

The boat sank on Sunday after hitting the Intracoastal Waterway in Biscayne Bay, near Boca Chita.

Miami-Dade Police Marine Patrol quickly arrived and got the people out of the water and onto Elliot Key Island, where some were airlifted to the nearest hospitals, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Juan Garrandes.

Some of the skippers were able to escape without serious injuries. They can be seen in images with white towels covering their bodies and heads as they walked to be evaluated.

The uninjured 17-year-olds were: Sarah Emily Gutierrez, Camila Victoria Alvarez, Paula Garcia, Natalia Elena Reed, Claudia Porto Carrero, Carolina Monterrey and Andrea Knoepffler.

Most girls went to the same high schools, including the seriously injured.

Puig and Aguilar are also Lourdes students, while Rodriguez attends the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Miami.

Lourdes Academy students gathered on their day off Monday to pray the rosary in memory of Fernandez. She was also honored on Tuesday morning during a beach vigil.

The 17-year-old’s classmates were seen holding and hugging each other holding their rosaries at sunset.

“See you, beautiful Lucy,” the school shared on Facebook. ‘This video, taken this morning, shows Maria’s Mantle in full. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for us!’

Many of those in attendance remembered Fernandez and remembered their close ties.

“We were very close all three years,” Fernandez’s theology teacher Alexandra Diaz told the Miami Herald.

Diaz remembered the 17-year-old as a loyal student who cared deeply about others.

“She loved her family and friends so much,” she said. “She really tried to make it a mission this year to make sure everyone in her class and school knew she was loved.”

The teacher added, “Honestly, we haven’t even started healing yet. I think we’re just trying to cope.’

The Lourdes Academy held a vigil for Fernandez on Tuesday morning. The students gathered in their uniforms for school at sunset

