Girl, 16, is shot by drive-by gunmen after they opened fire on house party 

A 16-year-old girl was shot after a gunman opened fire at a house party in Manchester yesterday, July 29.

The shot was fired from a car at a crowd of people standing outside the party at Quinney Crescent in the city’s Moss Side neighborhood.

The girl is currently being treated in hospital, but her injuries are not serious after a lucky escape.

Witnesses at the scene said a shotgun was fired from the car, with several bullets from the blast hitting the girl before the car drove away.

It is thought that the gang in the car aimed it at someone else in the crowd, but instead hit the 16-year-old.

Witnesses said the party was held in memory of a woman who died a year earlier after being hit by a car.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is investigating the drive-by shooting and the motive behind it.

A spokesman for the force said: ‘We are investigating a drive-by shooting in Manchester last night in which a teenage girl was hospitalized.

“Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday (July 29), we received a call for a report of an injured person outside an address at Quinney Crescent in the Moss Side area of ​​the city.

The victim – a 16-year-old girl – was taken to hospital in stable condition with a wound believed to have been caused by a firearms discharge.

Fortunately, her physical injuries are not considered serious and our officers are with her and her family as she continues to recover in hospital.

Detectives from our Longsight CID are investigating the incident and believe a single shot was fired by a passing vehicle into a crowd outside the address where a party was held.

“The girl is not believed to have been the intended target, but investigations are moving fast to determine the reason for the incident and — ultimately — the people responsible for it.”

A large cordon remains at the scene today as police continue their investigation into the shooting.

GMP said no arrests were made and called on anyone with information about the shooting to come forward anonymously.

Chief Superintendent Robert Cousen, commander of the GMP’s City of Manchester division, said: “My thoughts are with the victim whose physical injuries are fortunately not serious and she is able to speak to our officers at the hospital but that doesn’t take away what might’ It happened here because these kinds of incidents are always reckless, serious and risk losing lives.

“We are doing everything we can to unravel the circumstances of this incident and ensure that those responsible are caught and brought to justice.

“I thank the local community for their support and cooperation as this takes place and ask anyone with information to contact them as we know there was a party last night which we are sure will give us some potential witnesses to what took place.” .’

Anyone with information should contact GMP online through the LiveChat facility on their website, or by calling 0161 856 4382 and quoting Incident 3388 of 07/29/2022.

Details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.