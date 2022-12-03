Girl, 16, dies after taking pill containing Ecstasy or LSD in nightclub as police arrest boy, 16

<!–

A 16-year-old girl has died after taking a pill containing an unknown substance in an Exeter nightclub.

At 12:30 this morning, the emergency services were called to Move nightclub. Police officers in Devon and Cornwall believe the pill contained ecstasy or LSD.

The girl was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old from the Exmouth area was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the supply of a Class A drug and was taken into custody for questioning.

The police suspect that a number of teenagers have taken the tablets with unknown substances.

The Move nightclub is known for hosting an array of local and international DJs, MCs and rappers. The building, on Exeter Quayside, has played host to well-known artists including Annie Mac, Ed Solo, Wilkinson and Deekline Benny Page.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Nattrass said: ‘We have already identified several teenagers who reported taking drugs, but we recommend that anyone who feels unwell as a result seek medical attention and contact us.

“We have seen time and time again that these substances can be deadly, and we have another tragic case on our hands.

‘Talk To Frank is a website with essential information for people about many types of drugs and we ask parents to have open and honest conversations with their children about the risks of drugs.

‘You don’t know what they contain and you don’t know what reaction you might have; it can be deadly. I urge anyone considering using drugs to think twice and reconsider.”