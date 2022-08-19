Girl, 15, is arrested as cops hunt for two more teens ‘who beat cab driver, 52, to death’

A teenage girl is the third person arrested for the brutal murder of a taxi driver in New York City, as the NYPD continues to hunt down two others.

The 15-year-old, who was arrested Friday and has not been identified due to her age, is accused of being part of a gang of five that brutally beat and kicked 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah on Saturday in Queens. after he chased them when they refused to pay their fare.

She has been charged with assault and theft by gangs.

On Thursday, police arrested two other criminals for their role in the death of the father of four children.

Austin Amos, 20, walked through the NYPD at the NYPD’s 101st Precinct and is on trial for manslaughter. Nickolas Porter, also 20, is charged with assault and theft by gangs, while police made a plea for information about three women who were also involved in the gruesome murder.

Horrible footage of the attack showed Gyimah falling backwards and hitting his head on the ground after being punched in the face.

The five suspects were caught on security cameras running away from the scene smiling sickly to themselves as they left the taxi driver sprawled on the ground.

The victim suffered serious head injuries during the violent exchange and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

One of two men charged in the death of a New York City cab driver will be walked out of the 101st district on Thursday. On Friday, a 15-year-old girl was arrested for her involvement in the attack

The second of two suspects is being evicted from the 101st NYPD Police Department

Surveillance footage shows three teenage girls laughing as they walk away from the attack. One of them has been arrested and the police are on the hunt for the other two

A gang of five beat and kicked 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah to death in Queens on Saturday after he chased them down when they refused to pay their fare

Amos and Porter turned themselves in to the 101st Precinct Wednesday night after the NYPD issued a plea for information.

Police identified Austin Amos, 20, of Queens, as one of the suspects wanted in connection with Gyimah’s murder. He is now in prison, along with another 20-year-old man. Three teenage girls between 13 and 16 also wanted by police

Amos faces several charges, including manslaughter, assault and theft. He also has six previous arrests, including for theft, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and sexual misconduct.

The 20-year-old was accompanied by his mother when he turned himself in to police on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Porter is accused of assault and theft by gangs. Investigators are still looking for the three other teenage girls, ages 13, 15 and 16, who were involved.

The newly released video shows Gyimah being attacked by five passengers who investigators said refused to pay their fare and attempted to rob him in Far Rockaway early Saturday morning.

The footage shows each of the five taking turns hitting the man who was unable to defend himself.

He was seen raising his arms to protect himself from the brutal ambush at 54th Street Beach and Arverne Boulevard as the group continued their attack.

When Gyimah was able to get up again, one of the men hit him on the head, sending him flying to the ground.

The five suspects then fled, leaving Gyimah, who suffered a fatal head injury, motionless on the sidewalk.

After the attack, the suspects could all be seen smiling on camera as they walked away and entered a residential building.



The two 20-year-old suspects reported to the police on Wednesday night

One of the men was placed in a waiting patrol car outside the 101st Precinct on the Rockaway Peninsula in Queens

A suspect was handcuffed and walked to a waiting police car

One of the suspects walks out of the NYPD’s car

One of the two male suspects arrested is placed in a patrol car

Gyimah had fallen to the ground and hit his head, causing serious head injuries. He was rushed to St. John’s Hospital, where he later died.

New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers had offered a $15,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest after the ordeal.

Gyimah’s wife Abigail Barwuah said she was “lost without him” and that he left behind four children aged eight, seven, five and three.

She said CBS2: ‘I don’t know what to do now. I have lost. I have lost. He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I’m lost now. My children’s hero.

“He was all we had. He was my children’s hero. He was my backbone. He was the one I looked up to. I look up to God, but aside [from] God, he was the only one I looked up to.’

Video shows five youths, including three teenage girls, surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before starting to punch and kick him

The two men allegedly involved have been arrested by the NYPD. The other three girls are now being hunted

The driver, seen in red, was completely powerless to defend himself during the attack

A male suspect is seen with a fatal blow to the head that knocked Gyimah to the ground

Surveillance images show how the suspects laugh and smile among themselves

The five suspects run away from the crime scene, leaving Gyimah, who sustains a fatal head injury, motionless on the sidewalk.

A GoFundMe Page was launched for her and her children and raised more than $109,600 by Thursday night.

The money will be used to fund his funeral, as well as to support the family’s living expenses and the education of the children.

A colleague of Gyimah wrote on the page:He was one of our taxi drivers who worked honestly and tirelessly to support his family.

During the worst days of the pandemic, he was one of the few still driving a taxi to support our city and its citizens. Please help him honor his work and help his family.”

They added on the page: ‘He was a husband and father of 4 children aged 8, 7, 5 and 3. He’s not coming home anymore.’

It comes as yellow taxi drivers in New York face debt and bankruptcies after investing in taxi medallions — but fail to make substantial profits worth the price of their license certificate.

Thousands of drivers are on the brink of financial ruin, with taxi drivers’ average debt on medallions of $600,000, according to the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

The overwhelming demand for other app-based services like Uber, Lyft and Via in the capital has also put pressure on yellow cab drivers, driving up competition.

Some teenage girls were pictured walking into a nearby apartment building

The three teenage girls should be relatively easy to identify given their different hair colors

Video shows how the suspects later walk up the stairs of an apartment building.