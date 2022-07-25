Girl, 15, hailed a hero as she rushes to help rescue a kite surfer

An Australian teenager is hailed a hero after saving the life of a kitesurfer who got into trouble in the water.

Bianca Stranger, 15, was at home in Parkdale, a coastal suburb of Melbourne, when her police officer, father Murray Stranger, called.

He had heard several calls about an ailing kite surfer who had been dragged into the sea in the area and thought his daughter’s rescue training might help.

“I just got home and my dad called me and said, ‘There’s a man in the water, we don’t know his situation, whether he’s tangled up in his gear or what’s going on,'” Mrs. Stranger told Today. .

“I just raced away, I didn’t think too much, just go over to him and make sure he’s okay,” she said.

Bianca Stranger saved a kite surfer’s life after her police officer father (pictured together) called her when he heard phone calls over the radio

Mr. Stranger had been informed that a police vessel was on its way, but that it was still a long way off.

“The weather was bad, the water temperature was extremely cold and I heard that the water police, the closest ship, is 40 minutes away,” he said.

The teen ran outside and pulled the man onto her paddleboard where she waited with him for half an hour for the police vessel to arrive.

The proud father said his daughter didn’t hesitate to help and praised Victoria Lifesaving for their tireless efforts.

“It’s really all the training the coaches put into these kids. It’s a real asset to them.’