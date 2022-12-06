Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman in Germany

A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from a shelter on their walk to school in Germany.

Emergency services rushed to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday, where they found the two schoolgirls – aged 14 and 13 – seriously injured.

Police in the southwestern city of Ulm – near Stuttgart and Munich – said paramedics resuscitated the older girl, named Ece S., before taking her to hospital following the attack, which occurred around 7:30 am.

“Despite all the efforts of the doctors, she died there,” the police said in a statement.

The younger girl, named Nerea M., is still in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, she added. Both victims had German nationality.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at a refugee shelter near the site of the attack. The man, who was found with injuries and a knife, is of Eritrean descent, police said.

Two other men were also arrested.

According to the German newspaper Bild, the girls walked through Illerkirchberg, home to about 4,700 people, to catch their bus to their secondary school in Ulm, about five miles north.

Their route to the bus stop took them a short distance past the shelter and they were attacked at around 7:30 am.

Shocked local residents who witnessed the attack immediately alerted emergency services, who rushed the students to hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect is said to have fled to a nearby building. Bild reported that this was a refugee shelter.

Police officers stormed the building and arrested all residents. Officials said they took the prime suspect and two others to the police station – while the other innocent parties were released.

Photos from Illerkirchberg showed police officers in white forensic suits investigating the site of the attack. Numbered spray-painted forensic markers covered a road and adjacent wall.

Candles and flowers were later left at the scene by grieving local residents, as a tribute to the girl who died in the attack.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the attack and whether the suspect and the girls knew each other. It was not immediately clear whether the suspect lived in the house in which he was found.

Germany’s top security official was shocked by the attack.

“I grieve with the girl who was killed and fervently hope that the injured recover her health,” Interior Minister Nanct Faeser said on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with their families right now.”

In their statement, the police urged people not to arouse suspicion towards refugees, asylum seekers and other foreigners.