Girl, 14, found with self-inflicted knife wounds at Senator Ted Cruz’s home

A 14-year-old girl, who was not identified, was found with self-inflicted knife wounds inside the Houston home of Senator Ted Cruz around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

By Alyssa Guzman for Dailymail.Com

Published: 04:31, December 7, 2022 | Updated: 04:32, December 7, 2022

Police were seen outside Cruz’s home in Houston, Texas, Tuesday night after a 14-year-old boy, who has not been identified, was found with self-inflicted injuries shortly before 8 p.m.

A representative for the Senator said it was a “family matter” and that Cruz’s daughters were “fine,” according to ABC 13.

Cruz has two daughters, ages 11 and 14, but it’s unclear if the eldest was the person injured inside the home.

The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment and there were no serious injuries.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988.

