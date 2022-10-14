Girl, 14, brandishes 10ins kitchen knife in wild lunchroom brawl in Maryland

<!–

A teenage girl who brandished a 10-inch kitchen knife during a vicious fight in a school cafeteria has been arrested, police said.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody in Maryland after allegedly using the weapon during the wild lunchtime brawl at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland.

Footage captured by shocked onlookers shows the girl advancing on another person ‘in a threatening manner’ before school resource officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner intervened.

The blade is then dropped to the floor and the girl is pinned as panicked students flee the room, the video shows.

She was arrested and transported to a police center.

No one was injured in the ugly scenes, but a large police presence remained at the school.

Mr. Turner was praised for how he ‘quickly de-escalated a situation that could have resulted in injury and/or death.’

The 14-year-old was detained in Maryland after allegedly using the weapon during the wild lunch fight

School Resource Officer Deputy 1st Class Dustin Turner intervened and restrained the teenager

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office initially said the student attempted to stab several people before downplaying it to an ‘isolated incident between two students in the cafeteria.’

But they have since released footage of the incident because it was “so gruesome that the public had a right and a need to know,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said.

He told the Morning News Express on WFMD: ‘I wanted the public to see how the resource officer who was there and responded to this so instinctively and efficiently responded with a minimum of force to a situation that could have been fatal.

‘The public needs to see this because we always blame law enforcement for not de-escalating situations.

‘If this wasn’t a classic, better than textbook example of how to intervene and use a minimum of force to control the situation, there is none.’

The teenager has been charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disrupting school operations, having a dangerous weapon on school property and reckless endangerment.