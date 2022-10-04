Girl, 12, hospitalised after a group of adults ‘cowardly’ attacked her on a bus in Darwin

Two more adults allegedly assaulted the girl when she was on the bus

A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride.

The 12-year-old was traveling on the number 4 bus from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping center at around 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack took place.

Police in the Northern Territory say a woman approached the girl, who was traveling with a friend, and allegedly assaulted her.

The victim then left the bus at the mall and two more adults became involved in the incident and also assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The 12-year-old girl was assaulted by a woman while on a bus to Casuarina shopping center in Darwin, Australia (pictured, Darwin bus to Casuarina)

‘This was a despicable and cowardly act,’ Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Kren said on Tuesday.

Transit security officers came to the girl’s aid and she was taken to the Royal Darwin Hospital by the family.

She suffered several lacerations and bruises on her body.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact their local police station.