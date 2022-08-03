Girl, 12, escapes kidnapper who tied her to a bedpost and drugged her by CHEWING through restraints

A 12-year-old girl escaped her captor who tied her to a bedpost and drank her alcohol by chewing through her shackles. Her escape led to police finding two decomposed bodies in his home.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been charged with premeditated kidnapping, two counts of capital murder and two counts of misusing a corpse in Dadeville, Alabama, on Tuesday.

The girl, who was not identified by police, was found by a motorist around 8:30 a.m. Monday while walking on 34 County Road. AL.com.

She was reportedly assaulted, drugged with alcohol and tied to a bedpost during her week-long captivity, and only managed to escape by chewing through her shackles, damaging her braces, according to police. WSFA.

The girl was not reported missing, according to The New York Times.

Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 12-year-old girl. He has been charged with kidnapping, murder and assault of a corpse after police found two bodies in his home.

The girl was reportedly tied to a bedpost and drugged with alcohol during her week-long captivity. She managed to escape by chewing through her braces and damaging her braces

Authorities did not specify whether the couple knew each other or how she was taken. They did report that she was ‘safe now’ and had received ‘medical help’.

“We want to keep her that way,” Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said at a news conference this week. Abbett also described the girl as a “hero” and said they couldn’t release much information to protect the child.

The next day, Reyes was arrested by State Marshalls and the Auburn Police Department after state, local and federal investigators worked to identify him and he was taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail.

While searching his mobile home, authorities discovered two decomposing bodies. The bodies were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for identification.

There were other residences in the house when police arrived on Tuesday, but Abbett did not say whether they too would be charged.

Reyes is now awaiting a hearing.

Homeland Security is assisting the local branch with the investigation.