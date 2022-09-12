Girl, 11, is pregnant a SECOND time after she gave birth following a rape in 2021

An 11-year-old girl who previously gave birth after being raped when she was just 10 is now expecting a second baby, officials in Brazil have confirmed.

The pregnancy was discovered on Friday when the girl was examined while staying at a children’s home in Teresina, Piaui, in northeastern Brazil.

Child Services immediately reported the findings to the Police Department for Child and Adolescent Protection (DPCA), whose investigation into the rape and pregnancy begins today.

But the girl’s father told police and local media that his daughter has refused to reveal the father of her second baby, and there are currently no official suspects.

Highly respected Brazilian news channel Globo confirmed that the father said his child will carry her baby to term, even though abortion is legal in cases of rape under Brazilian law.

The troubling case comes just months after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – a conservative Catholic – labeled the abortion of another 11-year-old rape victim “unacceptable,” sparking a wave of pro-choice sentiment across the country.

Image shows the Police Station for the Protection of Children and Adolescents (DPCA), in Teresina, Brazil

The girl whose pregnancy was discovered by Child Protection on Friday became pregnant for the first time in January 2021 after being raped.

A cousin, allegedly one of the suspects, was murdered shortly after news of the crime broke, although his killer was not found and the motive was never officially established.

The child’s parents are divorced and living separately, but they both decided that their child would carry the baby to term against the advice of medical and legal professionals.

After the birth, the girl and her son lived in her father’s house, but he requested Child Protective Services to take in the couple in August, citing behavioral problems.

Once in the care, employees quickly noticed that the girl was behaving strangely and decided to conduct a medical examination.

Childcare spokeswoman Renata Bezerra said: ‘At the shelter they noticed that her behavior was different and she was taken to the maternity hospital.

“They did some routine tests so she could stay in the shelter and she was asked to have a beta-hCG test.

“The test came back positive, indicating she was 10 weeks and a day pregnant.”

Child Protective Services determined that the girl must have been impregnated in June. It is thought that she was living in her father’s house at the time, but this has not been confirmed.

Workers informed the girl’s parents of her pregnancy on Friday and urged them to allow an abortion, but both the father and mother refused.

Bezerra: ‘When we arrived at her home on Friday with a positive pregnancy test, we tried to encourage her to have a legal abortion through the Public Prosecution Service, but we needed permission from her parents. And her mother wouldn’t allow it.’

DPCA officers have now opened an investigation into the girl’s rape and impregnation, the investigation begins Monday.

If caught, the suspect faces eight to 15 years in prison for having sex with a minor under the age of 14.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – a conservative Catholic – recently denounced the abortion of another 11-year-old rape victim as “unacceptable,” sparking a wave of pro-choice sentiment across the country

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro angered pro-choice lawyers in June when he denounced the abortion of an 11-year-old rape victim.

The girl was finally able to have an abortion the week of June 20 after a lengthy legal process in which a judge encouraged her to “hold on a little longer” to save the baby.

She was believed to be about seven months pregnant at the time of the abortion, a legal right accorded to rape victims.

On hearing the news, Bolsonaro tweeted: “When it comes to a baby at seven months of pregnancy, it doesn’t matter how it was conceived and whether (abortion) is legal or not.

“It is unacceptable to take the life of this helpless creature!”

In 2018, a paper published by the Brazilian Notifiable Diseases Information System (SINAN) revealed that there were more than 58,000 cases of rape of children aged 9 and under in the country between 2011-2017.

And between 2017 and 2020, more than 74,000 children ages 10 to 14 were raped, according to data presented by UNICEF and the Brazilian Forum of Public Safety.

The conservative Catholic leader has often spoken of his desire to ban abortion on all grounds, but the tweet sparked widespread backlash among agency advocates in Brazil.

The slogan “A child is not a mother” went viral on social media in the wake of the tweet and a slew of abortion rights advocates, including medical professionals, called on the Department of Health to ensure that minors who were victims of rape in no way restricts access to legal abortions.