Giovanni van Bronckhorst slams ‘sloppy’ Rangers following their shock defeat by Union Saint-Gilloise

Giovanni van Bronckhorst chided his ‘sloppy’ Rangers players for a shocking defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise – warning them that a huge improvement in the second leg is needed if they are to avoid crashing out of the Champions League.

The Belgian side easily triumphed over second place in last season’s Europa League with goals in both halves from Teddy Teuma and a controversial Dante Vanzeir penalty.

The spot for a handball from Connor Goldson was awarded after a VAR check and was extremely hard on the Ibrox defender who also got a booking.

But Van Bronckhorst admitted his listless side was lucky to escape two goals down and knows they need to be much better if they want to turn around the equalizer at home next Tuesday.

The Rangers boss said: ‘I am very disappointed. There is so much at stake this month as we try to qualify for the Champions League and this performance has been below par.

‘We were sloppy, we lost too many balls, we lost duels and gradually Union got better and better.

“We didn’t react well after (the opening goal) and we never really got into the game.

“We made a lot of mistakes and we’re a bit lucky that it’s only 2-0, although I was surprised that the referee gave a penalty.

“We’re still in the band. We are able to make up for the 2-0 difference at Ibrox on Tuesday, but we need to focus on our performance. If we have the same performance as today, we don’t have a chance next week.’

The ball was deflected from Goldson’s hand at close range, while the defender knew little about it.

The sentencing was at odds with the law that exempts handball if an arm is already outstretched when there is no expectation that the ball will land on a teammate’s player.

“When you have so much at stake for all the clubs in the competition, you want the right decision,” said Van Bronckhorst.

“He (Goldson) couldn’t do anything else with the deflection and the handball, but the penalty was given and they scored. But the most important thing for me is that we reflect on our own game.

“We have to turn it around on Tuesday. We have to change it a lot and the performance has to be better.’

He hopes winger Ryan Kent is fit again, but confirmed that John Souttar is under investigation for an unspecified injury that prevented him from traveling to Belgium.

In the end, the manager was a loss to his team’s poor performance.

He said: ‘We played the system as we always do and many players on the pitch played in the Europa League final. But we looked like we weren’t comfortable with the ball and that surprised me. We can be much more effective in our game when we have the ball and we have to show that next week.

“Defensively we didn’t look strong at times, we lost too many balls like we normally do.

“But I am confident that if we change those things, we will perform much better next week.

“My first feeling is that we gave the game away today. The score should never have been 2-0.

“Had we had a performance at the level we normally achieve, I’m sure the score would have been different.

“We need to analyze and improve performance. It is needed for Saturday (home against Kilmarnock) and for the return leg on Tuesday.’