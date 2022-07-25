Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers have a player used to winning after Ridvan Yilmaz signing

Giovanni van Bronckhorst insisted Rangers have brought in a player already accustomed to a winning environment following the signing of Ridvan Yilmaz on a five-year deal.

And the Ibrox boss brought further positive news by revealing that star striker Alfredo Morelos was ‘very positive’ about signing a new contract with the club.

Besiktas claimed the £5.3m deal for Rangers’ seventh summer signing Yilmaz consists of an initial fee of £3.4m plus £1.9m in add-ons and a 20 per cent resale clause.

Rangers have signed 21-year-old defender Ridvan Yilmaz from Besiktas . rounded

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is full of praise for his new acquisition and has high ambitions

Last week, Rangers revealed their interest in the 21-year-old, who was in the final year of his contract in Istanbul.

A product of Besiktas’ youth system, he helped them capture the 2020-21 league title and has Champions League experience and six caps for Turkey.

Van Bronckhorst believes an impressive CV will serve Yilmaz well as he aims to help the Rangers reach elite European competition and reclaim the Premiership title.

“I am very happy to have added Ridvan to our roster and I believe he will bring quality,” he said.

“I have been very impressed with his development over the past few seasons in a demanding, winning environment at Besiktas.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming him to training and seeing him in action for the first time.”

Yilmaz arrives at the club on a five-year deal for a fee of £5.3million and is ‘delighted’ to join

Eintracht Frankfurt switched to Yilmaz earlier this summer, but that deal stalled in a dispute over payment terms.

The defender was up for a new challenge and is overjoyed to have landed at Ibrox.

“I’m excited to join a club as big as Rangers and I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates,” Yilmaz said.

“This is a club that has shown that they can compete against some of the best teams in Europe and I am very excited about the challenges ahead.

“I’ve heard so much about the Rangers fans and I can’t wait to play for them.”

Morelos, who is in the final 12 months of his Ibrox deal, is back training as he recovers from a thigh injury. Van Bronckhorst would like to have him back in action and hopes that there will also be confirmation of a contract extension.

Alfredo Morelos would be positive about signing a new contract with the club

“I’m just looking at his physical condition at the moment,” he said. “He has been out for a long time but is working very hard to get back to the level he needs to be to perform in games.

“The other point, of course, is the contract. He is very positive about signing a new one. We are doing our best to get Morelos to sign a new contract as well.

“Hopefully we’ll sort it out in the coming weeks.

“Every session he looks better and sharper, so we’re keeping an eye on his development.”