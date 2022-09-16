Giorgio Chielleni says hardest part of MLS move was remembering the names of his new LAFC team-mates

After 17 seasons as a Juventus player, moving to a new league and living on another continent would always bring a period of adjustment for Giorgio Chiellini.

But for the legendary 38-year-old Italian, the toughest challenges came in the most surprising ways after he joined Los Angeles FC from Juve.

“The hardest part was remembering the names of all my teammates!” Chiellini told The call this week. ‘To be honest when I arrived I had never known anyone, only Carlos (Vela).

“But I started seeing all the LAFC games and when I arrived I knew everyone’s names. And the same goes for opponents – we play Minnesota and until a few months ago I never knew (Emanuel) Reynoso or (Luis) Amorilla, and now I need to know!’

Chiellini, World Cup winner and European champion with Italy and nine-time Serie A winner with Juve, has enough experience to pass on to the LAFC defence.

But the Italian joked that it won’t always be technical advice he will give to his new team.

“We have a good defense and I’m happy to stay with them, maybe I’ll teach them some little secrets, the heart of defense and some dark arts!” he said. “But the level of defense is good.

“I’m still fit and good, not like when I was 25, but I still feel good and happy to be here. I hope I can help this league grow and I try to do my part. I really believe in it. I hope that with my presence MLS can be followed more in Europe.

“From now until 2026, the World Cup here and this competition has a good chance of continuing to increase its presence.”

Chiellini also revealed that Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup later this year paved the way for a departure to the United States.

“I’ve been following this competition for many years,” he explained. ‘I see it increasing.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the US as a life, the MLS as a league and after I lost the chance to go to the World Cup, I got a call from LAFC and I started to think it was a good time for me and my family to try this experience.’

Chiellini has played nine times for LAFC so far since his debut in July. LAFC leads the Western Conference and has already secured its place in the playoffs, which begin October 15.

LAFC will play against Houston Dynamo next Sunday.