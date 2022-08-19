Giorgio Armani helps tourists take refuge on his boat as he fled villa from wildfires

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani has helped evacuate dozens of tourists after forest fires forced him to flee his luxury villa on the island of Pantelleria.

The billionaire, 88, was entertaining guests at his seaside accommodation on Wednesday night and was sitting down for an aperitivo when he noticed a cloud of smoke billowing from a nearby mountain.

He immediately told everyone to flee and sure enough, the flames started roaring from Cala Cinque Denti to the village of Gadir where he lives.

The designer helped them into his boats and alerted the carabinieri and firefighters.

He then started going around the island between Sicily and Tunisia, telling other tourists to evacuate.

An Armani spokeswoman told AFP “the flames reached near the house,” but he was not injured.

“It was Mr Armani’s staff that sounded the alarm. But Mr Armani decided to go by boat to warn the neighbors,” she added.

The Coast Guard said 30 tourists were evacuated by boat after the fire broke out in vegetation in the northeast of the island.

No one was injured and no property was damaged by the blaze, although two water bombers were deployed early Thursday morning to extinguish the flames.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the fire, but Pantelleria mayor Vincenzo Campo said it could be arson.

People are evacuated on a dinghy as they look back at the forest fire on the Sicilian island of Pantelleria

Firefighters used Canadair aircraft to extinguish the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost

The region’s civil defense chief Salvatore Cocina said arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced about 30 people to take refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island.

He thanked the emergency services for their help and condemned the “cowards” who “unjustly trample this country”.

Local officials called for any information that could help identify the cause of the fire, which started in two places a quarter of a mile apart.

Pantelleria is a popular beach and hiking destination with ancient archaeological sites and natural geographic formations.

Much of western Europe has seen little rain this summer, and droughts combined with warm weather have fueled destructive wildfires.

This summer, forest fires in Spain have so far blackened more than 700,000 hectares, the largest area since the European Union began collecting satellite data in 2006.

The EU’s Earth Observation Program said more scorching weather was forecast for Spain as two ‘disastrous’ wildfires burned in the eastern part of the country.

The fires in the Mediterranean provinces of Alicante and Castellon have each charred more than 13,000 hectares, the EU agency said.

Meanwhile, authorities in Portugal reported that a nearly two-week wildfire in the pine forests of Serra da Estrela National Park had been brought under control.

However, officials warned of weather forecasts pointing to a dangerous new heat wave coming soon.

High temperatures, strong winds and a severe drought helped keep the fire going in the park, where deep canyons and steep slopes make firefighting difficult.

More than 1,100 firefighters remained in the Serra da Estrela, keeping an eye out for hot spots and embers that could be blown into pristine forest, the Civil Protection Agency, a government department, said.

According to data from the European Union, the fire has charred more than 26,000 hectares of forest, about a quarter of the park area.