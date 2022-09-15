Gio Reyna is picked out as the USMNT star with by CBS pundit Micah Richards,

Former Manchester City defender and CBS pundit Micah Richards had high praise for American international Giovanni Reyna.

Richards made the comments during the pregame show before Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 Champions League loss to Manchester City.

“Of all the American players who have Pulisic to some degree, Reyna has the most potential to get the most out of the game,” said Richards.

Gio Reyna controls the ball during Champions League match against Manchester City

Micah Richards has singled out Reyna as the American player who has the most to do in the game

‘Gio Reyna is such a class act. We all know he struggled with injuries last season. But he’s started the season where he belongs.’

Richards would lay out some highlights from Reyna’s last Champions League game against Copenhagen, before saying how the 19-year-old American’s play would play into the game against City. He added more credit to the attacking midfielder.

‘Here you can see him breaking through the lines on the half-turns. And because Manchester City are playing with such a high line, he will be key to getting into these spaces to make something happen for Dortmund today,” added Richards.

Gio Reyna plays a pass during Champions League group action against FC Copenhagen

“He’ll pop up on the left, though he likes that number 10 role too. But it’s his composure once he’s inside. Just that delicate little pass and lots of young players would have clouded their lines there. Appears on the right, and everything he does, he just does with class.”

As Richards said, Reyna has also become a crucial player for Dortmund with over 80 first-team appearances, but he has struggled immensely with his health over the past year.

After missing months with a serious hamstring injury, his final season saw multiple starts and stops, before finally ending early due to the troublesome hamstring.

Reyna and teammates walk off the field dejected after the loss to Manchester City

If Reyna can maintain that form while staying healthy, he could easily be one of the most dangerous players in both the Bundesliga and USMNT.

Clint Dempsey was also positive about Reyna’s health after Dortmund’s game against Copenhagen last week.

‘I spoke to him this summer. I mean, what he really focused on was his rehab, making sure his body gets stronger and his body gets right. Working on its activation, making sure you don’t have these injuries that come back and you can see it paying off,” Dempsey said.