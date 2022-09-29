Ginni Thomas appears at the January 6 committee to testify

<!–

Ginni Thomas, the wife of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was seen on Capitol Hill Thursday when she appeared in person to testify before members of the House Jan. 6 committee.

Thomas, 65, has become a central figure in the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in favor of former President Donald Trump.

Last week, Thomas’ attorney, Mark Paoletta, said in a statement: ‘Mrs. Thomas is eager to answer questions from the committee to clear up any misconceptions about her job in relation to the 2020 election.’

On Thursday morning in a Capitol Hill office building, she was caught on camera by CNN’s Annie Grayer and thanked the reporter for being there when asked: ‘Why do you feel you need to speak to the committee to clear your name?’

Thomas also dodged when Grayer asked if she expressed to her husband her belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. “Thank you for your question, I look forward to answering the members,” Thomas replied.

Thomas was seen walking with a group of aides through one of the office buildings in the Capitol complex on Thursday.

In the days after the 2020 election, Thomas, a prominent conservative activist, wrote text messages to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, encouraging him not to let Trump drop out of the election fight.

‘Help this great president stand his ground, Mark!… You are the leader, with him, who defends the constitutional government of the United States on the precipice. Most know Biden and the left is attempting the biggest heist in our history,’ he wrote in a text, sent on November 10, a day after the networks called for the race for Biden.

On November 24, Meadows wrote to Thomas: “This is a fight of good versus evil. Evil always seems victorious until the King of Kings triumphs. Do not tire of doing good. The fight continues. I’ve staked my career on it. Well, at least my time in DC on that.

‘Thank you!! I needed that! This plus a conversation with my best friend just now… I’ll try to keep holding on. America is worth it! Thomas answered.

Thomas said he wanted to see attorney Sidney Powell as “the leader and the face” of Trump’s post-election legal team.

Powell is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for libel over some of the wild claims she made about voter fraud during this period.

Overall, 29 texts were shared between Thomas and Meadows between Election Day and Biden’s inauguration.

Early in the Democrat-led House investigation, Meadows turned in 2,320 messages from that period, but later decided to stop cooperating.

Additionally, The Washington Post reported that Thomas had lobbied state legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona to overturn the election results.

On September 1, The Post reported that at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers received a pregenerated letter signed by Thomas asking them to “fight fraud” and use their constitutional authority to appoint a “clean” list of voters to back Trump over Biden.

Thomas was also in contact with John Eastman, the lawyer who theorized that Vice President Mike Pence could choose alternative lists of voters in swing states when he presided over the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

In a letter to Thomas, sent by January 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson in June, he is asked to provide the House panel with “information on the plans and activities of John Eastman.” according to the Daily Caller.

The Jan. 6 House select committee was supposed to hold another televised hearing on Wednesday, but it was canceled due to Hurricane Ian.