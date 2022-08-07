Ginger Owl boutique cactus Swanbourne Perth: Thieves kick Instagram-famous plant

An Instagram-famous cactus has been torn and stolen by two young mobsters a year after a similar act of vandalism.

The three-year-old Peruvian apple cactus, which stands outside the Ginger Owl boutique in Perth’s coastal Swanbourne district, had an arm chopped off on Saturday night.

The cactus was widely known as a backdrop for photos taken by social media influencers, bloggers, tourists and even honeymooners.

Police are now on the hunt for the two thieves who were caught on CCTV footage kicking the cactus and then making off with the plant’s arm.

Mieli Smith, Ginger Owl’s boutique employee, who grew the cactus outside the store for years, expressed her dismay at the vandalism.

“They just destroyed it like it was next to nothing. They left chunks and bits on the floor. It was just everywhere, it was a hot mess,” she said 9News.

“We’ve removed an entire arm of the cactus, which is three to four meters high and has taken more than three years to grow.”

Employees also expressed anger at the destruction and theft of the beloved plant on the boutique’s Instagram page.

“Our beautiful cactus has been targeted again…a year later, but this time it’s the worst,” the boutique said in a statement.

“Two bastards decided just after midnight last night to hack, steal and destroy our beautiful plant.”

The Ginger Owl boutique released a statement on social media slamming the ‘low life bastards’ who hacked and stole the plant before asking their followers to help identify the vandals

The Ginger Owl said the cactus ‘has become iconic’ and is getting love and attention from influencers, bloggers and shop visitors

The cactus was planted outside the store three years ago and was barely a meter high. It has since quadrupled in size.

“This cactus has become iconic. The love and attention it gets is unbelievable. It was the perfect back drop & specimen,” the post continued.

“We need to protect this beautiful plant and make sure these low lives don’t think they can cut off an arm or two.”

The Ginger Owl closed the post by asking their followers if they could identify the thieves.

The police are investigating the destruction and theft of the cactus arm.

It’s not the first time the cactus has been vandalized by a member of the public.

A man with a machete cut off a branch from the cactus in July last year.

He was seen on the same CCTV camera approaching the cactus, cutting the branch and fleeing the area with it.