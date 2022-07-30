Gina Rodriguez celebrates 38th birthday by announcing she’s pregnant with first child with husband

Gina Rodriguez celebrated Saturday for two years as she celebrated her birthday and revealed she was pregnant with her first child.

In a sweet Instagram video with husband Joe Locicero, the Jane The Virgin star, now 38, revealed her positive pregnancy test result.

Gina gushed into her caption that “This birthday is different.”

Double good news: Gina Rodriguez celebrated turning 38 and revealed she and husband Joe Locicero were expecting their first child on Saturday

Gina’s announcement video opened with a sweet snap of herself and Joe kissing while out in nature with their dogs, followed by a clip of them cuddling and banging their heads in the great outdoors with a snowy mountain in the distance.

Then the camera stopped to watch her as she sat in an open-air restaurant in a tropical spot, before stepping back to show her husband.

She revealed the true purpose of the post when the video cut to the two as Gina held up her pregnancy test to reveal the positive results. She smiled softly as tears of joy welled up in her eyes as Joe beamed from ear to ear behind her.

‘Anyone can want you. But love being different when someone really appreciates you,” said a deep voice on the soundtrack.

