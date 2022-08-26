Gilmore Girls alum Scott Patterson was ‘p***ed off’ while filming ‘objectifying’ butt scene in 2003

Gilmore Girls alumnus Scott Patterson raved about how upset he became when he filmed a “humiliating, objectifying” scene on the WB hit show in 2003 during the Sunday episode of his iHeart rewatch podcast, I participate.

In the season three episode – titled ‘Keg! Maximum!’ — the camera caught on the back of restaurant owner Luke Danes (Patterson) in jeans while he was fixing the stove at his on/off love interest Lorelai Gilmore’s (Lauren Graham) Dragonfly Inn.

Dragonfly Inn co-owner and chef Sookie St. James (Melissa McCarthy) confessed to Lorelai that she accidentally put her hand on Luke’s behind and that it “had a nice shape.”

Still Angry: Gilmore Girls alum Scott Patterson raved about his anger at filming a “humiliating, objectifying” scene on The WB’s hit show in 2003, on the Sunday episode of his iHeart rewatch podcast, I’ m All In

‘Keg! Maximum!’ In the season three episode, the camera caught on the back of restaurant owner Luke Danes (Patterson) in jeans while he was fixing the stove of his on/off love interest Lorelai Gilmore’s (Lauren Graham) Dragonfly Inn.

Luke angrily told the ladies to stop talking about his ass and Lorelai playfully complimented his derrière three more times during the conversation.

“I realized it wasn’t okay, and I didn’t feel comfortable about it at all. It really made me feel ashamed,” the Philadelphia-born, Jersey-raised 63-year-old said, shocked.

“It’s terrible to be treated like this. It’s infuriating because you’re being treated like an object. It’s disturbing and it’s disgusting, and I had to go through that whole scene and many takes. It was all about the ass, the ass, the ass, the ass.

‘When we weren’t filming, we were sitting’ [and] people were still talking about the ass, the ass, the ass. It was the most disturbing time I’ve ever spent on that set, and I couldn’t wait for that day to be over.”

Dragonfly Inn co-owner and chef Sookie St. James (R, Melissa McCarthy) confessed to Lorelai that she accidentally put her hand on Luke’s behind and that it “had a nice shape”

‘We just wanted a guy with a good butt’s opinion’: Luke angrily told the ladies to stop talking about his ass and Lorelai went on to playfully compliment his derrière during the conversation three more times

The Philadelphia-born, Jersey-raised 63-year-old exploded: “I realized it wasn’t okay, and it didn’t make me feel comfortable at all. I felt really ashamed of it. It’s infuriating because you’re being treated like an object. It’s disturbing and it’s disgusting… It was the most disturbing time I’ve ever spent on that set, and I couldn’t wait for that day to be over.”

Scott then specifically called out Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, whose husband Daniel Palladino wrote the “objectifying” episode.

“This is how the creator of that show sees that character — that you can humiliate him that whole scene and take him from his dignity and that’s okay,” Patterson fumed.

“And it wasn’t right with me, and I hated that scene. I had to go to work to photograph that. I had to learn those rules. I had to rehearse that scene. I had to shoot that scene many, many, many times. We had to do that scene at a table that was read with the entire production present—the crew, the cast, all the executives.”

The CEO of Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee said it’s “just as disgusting for women to objectify men as it is for men to objectify women.”

Showrunner: Scott then specifically called Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (L, pictured in 2004), whose husband Daniel Palladino wrote the “objectifying” episode

Patterson fumed, “This is how the creator of that show sees that character — that you can humiliate him that whole scene and take away his dignity and that’s okay. And it wasn’t right with me, and I hated that scene’

The CEO of Scotty P’s Big Mug Coffee continued, “And I never said anything, so I was mad at myself for never saying anything. But I had this job, and I didn’t want to make waves and stuff’

‘I’m over it [laughs]…apparently I don’t’: Patterson (L) couldn’t have been so upset, as he played the lucrative role for all seven seasons from 2000-2007 and then reprized Luke in Netflix’s 2016 reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the to live

“It’s never okay, and I didn’t feel comfortable doing it, and it annoyed me,” Scott recalls.

“And I never said anything, so I was mad at myself for never saying anything. But I had this job, and I didn’t want to make waves and stuff.’

Patterson wondered what ‘TV Academy members’ [are] gonna say when they see this scene’

“Oh, we have to nominate him. That ass scene was amazing. Dear ass,” Surrender’s lead singer continued.

‘#behindthescenes’: (pictured July 7th)

“You don’t want to be treated like you’re some kind of meat stick. It’s terrible. I really wondered why I was doing the show at the time, why am I involved here. i’m over it [laughs]… apparently maybe not.’

Scott couldn’t be so upset, as he played the lucrative role for all seven seasons from 2000-2007 and then reprized Luke in Netflix’s 2016 reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Last month, Patterson was hard at work filming his role as Sully Sullivan on the Nova Scotia set of CTV and Fremantle’s 10-episode romantic drama Sullivan’s Crossing. premieres in February.

Based on Robyn Carr’s five-book series, the series revolves around neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan (Morgan Kohan) who reconnects with her village past after a scandal drives her to leave town.