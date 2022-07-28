Gillibrand rips Republicans for blocking veteran bill and Jon Stewart calls GOP ‘mother f***ers’

Democrats are fighting madly after Republicans voted against a bill that would send more money to health care for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals at work.

All Democrats and eight Republicans voted against the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.

There had been a procedural vote on the bill, which was expected to be approved by the end of the week, but with just 55 yes votes, it didn’t break a filibuster.

“I agree with Senator Tester — this is total nonsense,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., said at a news conference Thursday. “This is the worst kind of over-politicization I’ve literally ever seen.”

“There will be veterans who will die between now and when the legislation is passed,” added Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont.

The bill can be called for a new vote and can be passed if changes are made.

“I agree with Senator Tester — this is total nonsense,” Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., said at a news conference Thursday. ‘This is the worst form of over-politicization I’ve literally ever seen’

“There will be veterans who will die between now and when the legislation is passed,” added Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Meanwhile, comedian Jon Stewart called Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a ‘liar’ and Toomey a ‘coward’ because of their no vote

The legislation was the result of years of work to improve health care for veterans injured after being exposed to pit smoke, Agent Orange spray and other chemicals.

The bill had already passed the Senate 84-14 by a broad bipartisan majority in early June, before being passed by the House 342-88 two weeks ago. But the bill was amended by the House and sent back to the Senate for another procedural vote, where it failed.

The bill would expand health care coverage for more than three million veterans exposed to toxic burns, but Senator Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he did not vote to invoke cloture, or end the debate and to pass the bill, as an in-text “budget gimmick” allocated $400 billion in “unrelated spending.”

Meanwhile, comedian Jon Stewart called Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a ‘liar’ and Toomey a ‘coward’ because of their no vote.

“If this is America First, then America is f***ed.”

He said of Toomey, “You don’t support the troops, you support the war machine… They haven’t met a veteran yet who they won’t screw up.”

Stewart claimed that Toomey himself would not meet with groups of veterans and would instead send his chief of staff. “I’m used to cowardice, but not cruelty.”

“I just want to emphasize that my concern about this bill has nothing to do with the purpose of the bill. “It’s not about the $280 billion in new spending that this bill requires for the VA,” Toomey said on the Senate floor Wednesday night.

Toomey said the Senate could have voted on an amendment to eliminate the $400 billion in unrelated spending that night and then passed the narrower bill.

He said the Senate could have voted on an amendment to cut the $400 billion in unrelated spending that night and then passed the narrower bill.

“I suspect there will be 85 votes for the underlying bill if we solve this problem,” he said.

‘This is the way to do it. I’d recommend fixing it tonight,” Toomey added. “Once that’s done, this bill will sail through this room.”

The bill didn’t come through the room last night and Gillibrand blamed Toomey.

“We had the votes, we had strong bipartisan support for this bill. At 11 a.m., Senator Toomey decides he wants to rewrite the bill, change the rules, and fuel it. How he convinced 25 colleagues to change their vote, I have no idea,” she said. ‘Damn it? How did this happen? How do you change your mind when you’re about to pass a law that will save lives?’

“If this is America First, then America is f***ed,” Stewart said

Comedian Jon Stewart hugs fellow activist after fiery press conference

The legislation adds 23 new exposure conditions to toxins and burns to the Department of Veterans’ Affairs database and expands care for post-9/11 veterinarians exposed to fire pits.

Fire pits were historically used to dispose of human waste, medical waste and other waste, but it is now known that exposure to the toxins they release can lead to asthma, rhinitis and cancer.

The bill also expands care for Vietnam War veterans exposed to Agent Orange.

Existing coverage for vets exposed to toxins forces them to have solid evidence that they contracted their illness while on duty and take other steps that limit their health care coverage.