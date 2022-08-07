Gillian Anderson says she wants ‘psychopath’ roles as there’s more pressure playing real women

Gillian Anderson has said she wants to play more “psychopaths” after playing mostly trailblazing women in her career so far.

After taking on the roles of Dana Scully in The X Files, Margaret Thatcher in The Crown and Jean Milburn in Sex Education, the legendary actress has said she’s up for a change.

‘Women interest me. I enjoy it [playing real life women]. But the pressure and expectation is greater.’ she told the Mirror.

New role: Sex Education and The X-Files star Gillian Anderson has said she wants to play more ‘psychopaths’ after playing mostly trailblazing women in her career so far

“Maybe I’ll take a break and play some psychos.”

It comes after Gillian was touted for a villainous role in Doctor Who by new Time Lord Ncuti Gatwa.

Ncuti starred in Sex Education as Eric Effiong alongside Gillian, telling reporters he’d love to take on the long-running sci-fi series with his opponent.

She currently stars in Channel 4’s The Great – a drama about Catherine the Great directed by Nicholas Hoult and Ellie Fanning.

Gillian attributed her success in her career to taking risks.

“I don’t think I’ve ever stayed in my lane, figuratively and literally,” the 53-year-old admitted.

“I remember being in therapy with my mom and going through some stuff.

She said her mother told a therapist, “No one ever tells Gillian what she could and couldn’t do. She’s going to do what she wants’. That was true then and now.’

Gillian added: ‘Had I listened to other people I wouldn’t have ended up in the UK, I wouldn’t have ended up in theatre, The X-Files… sometimes you can succeed if you don’t stick to the party line. ‘