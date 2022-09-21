Gilbert comic strip is canned by 77 newspapers after artist Scott Adams included anti-woke plotlines

<!–

A popular comic has been canned by 77 newspapers after creator Scott Adams began including anti-woke plotlines, including a character black who identifies as white.

Adams’ beloved “Dilbert” comics have been in circulation since 1989 and regularly poke fun at office culture, but he announced that he had been sensationally dropped by publisher Lee Enterprises.

The media company owns nearly 100 newspapers across the country and has been publishing Adams’ jokes about the corporate ladder for years.

One of his most recent controversial comics featured a black employee – named Dave – who identifies as white and is asked to also identify as gay in order to improve the environmental, social and managerial assessments of his company.

He replies, “Depends on how much you want me to sell it,” before the boss responds, “Just wear better shirts.”

Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic, has called the 77 papers after he was suddenly dropped

One of the most recent comics was about anti-woke ESG ventures in corporate workspaces

Another, posted Monday, showed the same character in charge of a company wondering how to open a new factory without making a negative contribution to the environment.

As a solution to avoid being knocked down by “awake” commentators, the boss decides he will add a non-binary employee to his board to increase diversity.

Adams’ hilarious comics appear in newspapers in 57 countries and in 19 languages ​​- and there are more than 20 million Dilbert books and calendars in print.

Named after the creator’s brother, the character Dave is a prankster who messes with his boss, Adams said.

He told Fox News that some newspapers expressed concern after receiving complaints about his comedic content.

But he couldn’t say for sure if that had anything to do with the removal of “Dilbert” – but it has had significant financial implications for him.

Adams said: “It was part of a bigger overhaul, I believe, of comics, but why they decided what was in and what was out is not known to anyone but them, I guess.

Responding to claims that Lee Enterprises was merely making changes to their syndication, the cartoonist added, “Do you think they flipped coins to decide what to keep and what to remove? It wasn’t about popularity or cost. (That I know.)

“But it could be a normal business decision of a different type, that’s a huge coincidence. Everything possible.’

Lee Enterprises has been contacted for comment.