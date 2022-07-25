Gigi Hadid wows in a skimpy bikini as she joins the Beckhams on a boat trip in Saint-Tropez 

Gigi Hadid showcased her incredible bikini body on Sunday as she was seen frolicking with the Beckhams on their chartered superyacht in Saint-Tropez.

The supermodel, 27, is believed to have grown close to the famous family as she is a childhood friend of Nicola Peltz, who married Brooklyn Beckham in April.

Clad in a skimpy yellow two-piece, Gigi looked phenomenal as she soaked up the sunshine while strolling along the deck alongside the famous family.

Tanned and toned: Gigi Hadid showcased her incredible bikini body on Sunday as she was seen frolicking with the Beckhams on their chartered superyacht in Saint-Tropez

Gigi put her taut stomach and peachy derriere on display in the thong-style briefs, while she accessorised with a wide-brimmed straw visor.

She layered up with a sheer white polka dot kaftan featuring lace detailing along the bodice and donned a pair of pastel yellow framed sunglasses.

Gigi seemed in good spirits on the outing as she chatted with the Beckhams on the boat – with David and Victoria seen enjoying the weather alongside son Cruz, 17, and his girlfriend Tana Holding.

Catching up: Gigi was seen chatting away with Victoria Beckham as they relaxed on the deck of the superyacht

Striking: Clad in a skimpy yellow two-piece, Gigi looked phenomenal as she soaked up the sunshine while strolling along the deck alongside the famous family

The singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria, 48, kept a low profile in a pair of shades and a cap, while donning a red ensemble and sitting in the shade.

Meanwhile former football legend David, 47, showed off his jaw-dropping muscles as he went shirtless and sported a pair of short green trunks.

Tana looked stylish in an electric blue bikini, while her boyfriend Cruz donned a pair of white trunks as he played football on the top deck.

Stunning: Gigi put her taut stomach and peachy derriere on display in the thong-style briefs, while she accessorised with a wide-brimmed straw visor

Keeping safe: Gigi ensured she protected herself from the sun’s rays as she carried a bottle of SPF with her

The Beckhams and Hadids are said to have met through Brooklyn’s new wife Nicola – who famously dated Gigi’s younger brother Anwar for over a year before they split in May 2018.

Nicola first met Brooklyn when she was dating Anwar, but they were just friends until October 2019 when they began a romantic relationship.

David met Gigi’s sister Bella in 2018, with the pair getting along famously during a surprise encounter at a Paris Saint-Germain match.

Chilling out: Gigi was seen chatting away with a friend as she relaxed on the superyacht’s comfy cushions

Chilling out: She seemed in good spirits and at peace while relaxing on the deck

Victoria and David have been living it up on a superyacht which costs a huge £1.6million a week to charter, spending their holiday with their three youngest kids and a group of friends.

The couple have not been joined by their eldest son and his new wife on the trip, amid rumours of tension between Victoria and Nicola.

A source told The Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff: ‘There seems to be some sort of a distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan, and Brooklyn and Nicola appear to be drawing away from the Beckhams. It’s probably only natural but they were very close to Brooklyn always.

‘The Beckhams would not be the first parents to find it challenging when their children marry and get absorbed into someone else’s family.’

Sheer delight: She layered up with a sheer white polka dot kaftan featuring lace detailing along the bodice and donned a pair of pastel yellow framed sunglasses

Glamourpuss: Gigi was a vision of beauty as she strolled along the deck with her white sandals in her hand

A Beckham source, though, says talk of a schism is ‘silly’, and that David and Victoria are due to meet up with the newlyweds in America soon — and they all recently went out for dinner in Venice.

Yet still the rumours persist with the ill feeling, it is said, stemming from the wedding.

Victoria hasn’t reacted to a number of pictures taken by Vogue on the day, shared by Nicola on Instagram in May, nor did she like pictures of Nicola and Brooklyn at the Met Gala in that month, too.

Then there were four posts from her honeymoon with Brooklyn, spent on a yacht with her family in Italy — none of them liked by Victoria.

Getaway: Victoria and David Beckham have been living it up on a superyacht which costs a huge £1.6m a week to charter, spending their holiday with their three youngest kids and a group of friends in St. Tropez

Family: The Beckhams welcomed Cruz’s new girlfriend Tana Holding on their trip with the pair looking loved-up during the getaway

Stunning: Tana opted for a fresh face and rocked the wet hair look after taking a dip in the sea

In turn, Nicola has also been strangely sparing in her likes on Victoria’s Instagram since the wedding, too.

She didn’t like Victoria’s gushing post celebrating her wedding anniversary with David, nor did she like Victoria’s post wishing David a Happy Birthday. Or Father’s Day — even though that post was accompanied by a picture of David Beckham with his son — and her husband — Brooklyn.

There was a further oversight when Nicola didn’t like the birthday wishes Victoria sent to daughter Harper, who turned 11 earlier this month.

Last year, she not only liked Victoria’s birthday post to Harper, she put one out herself noting how much she loves her ‘little sis’. Victoria responded: ‘So sweet! We love you so.’

Stepping out in style: Later in the day, Gigi looked sensational as she changed into a billowing baby blue gown to explore the sights of Saint-Tropez with influencer Leah McCarthy, who dazzled in a white ruffled co-ord

Complicated family relationships are all too familiar for Gigi – who shares daughter Khai, 22 months – with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that the Vogue cover girl and the former One Direction singer, 29, reportedly have a ‘loving and caring relationship despite being broken up.’

A source told the publication that the former couple ‘don’t hate each other’ and are ‘doing the best they can’ to make the coparenting of their adorable tot work.

The insider revealed that the exes – who called it quits in October 2021 – make an effort to ensure that Khai gets enough time with both parents.

‘They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there. They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.’

The source added that though ‘co-parenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs,’ they want to ensure that they daughter is still ‘very much part’ of Zayn’s life.

The source went on to state that Gigi is a ‘very hands-on mother’ and enjoys bringing Khai to set ‘when she can.’

However, she often chooses to leave the little one home in order to ‘shield her daughter from the public and paparazzi, which is why she rarely posts [on social media] about her.’

Gigi and Zayn faced issues late last year when he plead no contest to four counts of harassment in October 2021, after allegedly pushing Gigi’s mother Yolanda, 58, into a dresser and calling her a ‘f*****g Dutch s**t.’

He also reportedly told he ‘Stay away from [my] f*****g daughter’ and is said to have called Gigi and yelled into the phone: ‘Strap on some f***ing balls and defend your partner against your f***ing mother in my house.’

Firm friends: The Beckhams and Hadids are said to have met through Brooklyn’s new wife Nicola Peltz – who famously dated Gigi’s younger brother Anwar for over a year before they split in May 2018 (pictured in May)

Pals: David met Gigi’s sister Bella in 2018, with the pair getting along famously during a surprise encounter at a Paris Saint-Germain match

Zayn explained the situation in a social media post at the time, writing: ‘As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in.’

‘A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.’

He denied hitting Yolanda in a statement to TMZ around the time of the incident. After his no contest plea, the British musician was put on probation for 360 days.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Zayn and Gigi had decided to split after the legal drama.

Despite their issues, sources later told the publication that the pair – who began their on/off relationship in 2015 – were trying to keep things amicable.