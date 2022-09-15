Gigi Hadid steps out in New York City after THOSE photos with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid looked casual-chic as usual when she was spotted in New York City on Wednesday.

The blonde beauty was spotted solo after DailyMail.com obtained exclusive photos of her cuddling Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, at a New York Fashion Week afterparty earlier this week.

Despite her relaxed ensemble, the 27-year-old runway star had business to do while attending the Tom Ford fashion show in town.

Gigi preferred an almost all-black outfit built around a cool black leather jacket with short but wide lapels with pointed collar.

She wore it over a soft-looking gray button-up shirt with only two buttons fastened to reveal her tight midriff.

The catwalk star also wore an intriguing set of charcoal-colored cargo jeans with thick pockets that ran almost down to the slightly frayed hems.

She added a cool set of black boots to match her attire, and she carried a boxy black handbag when she took to the streets.

After weeks of speculation about a blossoming romance between Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, DailyMail.com released the exclusive first photos of the couple enjoying a night out in New York City on Monday night.

Gigi enlivened her ensemble with her belly-button platinum blonde hair, a glimpse of which was evident in her recent photos with Leo.

She remained inconspicuous as she went out by covering herself with slim brown-framed sunglasses.

Gigi was spotted in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com earlier this week leaning towards Leonardo DiCaprio at a party at Casa Cipriani hosted by two of his friends.

After the new photos leaked, a source close to the couple said they were “taking it easy” while dating, a spokesperson for the couple said. Page six.

The source went on to say that the couple has only been out together and also hung out in groups, with the couple not yet calling themselves “exclusive.”

The person added: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. It doesn’t jump around when plugging in. They take it easy.’

While DiCaprio appears to have his sights set on Gigi, an insider shared: e! News on Tuesday that he “likes being single” and that the two are “not exclusive.”

A source close to the model also told the publication that “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment.

“Gigi and Leo have hung out several times and love each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy,” they said. “Most of their hangouts come from being in the same social circles at different parties.”

The pairing was shocking considering that DiCaprio has never publicly dated a woman over 25, though Gigi isn’t much older than 27.

However, he also appears to have never dated a woman with a child, and Gigi shares her two-year-old daughter Khai with her former partner Zayn Malik of One Direction fame.

She gave birth to the child in September 2020 and she separated from the singer in October after an altercation he had with her mother Yolanda Hadid.

He claimed he pushed her against a dresser and yelled profanity at her at a Pennsylvania home where he and Gigi raised their daughter, leading to him being charged with four criminal counts of harassment, all of which he pleaded guilty to.

The singer was then sentenced to 360 days of community service — with 90 days for each charge — and also had to take anger management classes and attend a domestic violence program.

The two broke up shortly after his alleged assault on Yolanda, but they have continued to escort their daughter, and Zayn even visits Gigi and Khai at the Pennsylvania house on occasion.

During the party with Leo, you saw him come close and put his hands on her shoulders, and at another moment they seemed to grab each other’s hands.

The Oscar winner also leaned close to her ear as he tried to talk about the noise of the celebrity-filled party.

The actor and climate activist’s reported romance with Gigi follows reports in recent days that he was chasing her.

However, a source previously told Us Weekly last week that DiCaprio had ‘set his sights on Gigi’, but ‘she doesn’t want to be romantic with’ [him] straight away.’

An eyewitness revealed for the first time Us Weekly that DiCaprio and Gigi had been spotted together at the party in Soho, which served as the afterparty during New York Fashion Week.

The party was reportedly filled with celebrities, including Venus Williams, Irina Shayk (who walked with Gigi on Monday’s Vogue World: New York show), Carmelo Anthony and Ben Simmons.

After revealing that DiCaprio may have broken his own dating rule, iconic singer Dionne Warwick took to her equally iconic Twitter page to tell the Titanic star, “I just heard about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25-year rule. His loss. You do not know what you are missing.’

His dating patterns again became a source of ridicule for the actor after he and model actress Camila Morrone split this summer after more than four years together.

The Daisy Jones And The Six actress had turned 25 in June, and the two were set to split before the news sometime, sparking numerous social media jokes about Leo’s tendency to split from his girlfriends as they approach that dreaded number. .

The former couple had taken the big step to move in together, but Camila was then spotted in a new apartment in Malibu.