Gigi Hadid soaks up sunshine in NYC donning bodysuit from her Victoria’s Secret line

Gigi Hadid was caught on Thursday in New York City wearing a casual ensemble as summer began to crumble.

The 27-year-old model paired a patterned bodysuit from her Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis line with light blue Levi’s jeans and brown Birkenstock sandals while wearing a blue Prada Raffia tote.

The A-list model had her blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail and wore dark sunglasses and earrings during the day.

Hadid, who is mother to daughter Khai, one, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 29, revealed on Thursday that she is working on a new clothing line called Guest in Residence.

She added the title “founder, creative director @guestinresidence” to her bio on the site and shared a series of images of the knitwear line in its early stages.

“Worked on something…” Hadid captioned a picture of herself working with others while sitting in front of panels of color samples.

In the post, Hadid showed off several samples from the line, including a hooded sweatshirt and gray pajama ensemble.

Gigi shared a selfie on the busy day as she worked on her brand

In an Instagram Stories clip, Hadid flashed a peace sign as she donned a lavender cardigan with a puka shell necklace

The model designer shared photos of clothes on a windowsill on social media

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid said in the comments, “What have we all been waiting for,” while fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber wrote: “So excited about this.”

The Guest in Residence Instagram account had more than 6,300 followers as of Thursday, with a bio that read ‘KNITTERS’.

A website because the fashion line had a round gold shape with the brand’s name against a cloudy background with the line ‘Coming soon’ and an option to subscribe to an affiliate newsletter.