WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Gigi Hadid soaks up sunshine in NYC donning bodysuit from her Victoria’s Secret line

Entertainment
By Merry

Gigi Hadid soaks up the NYC sunshine as she dons a bodysuit from her Victoria’s Secret line as she unveils new fashion effort Guest in Residence

By Adam S. Levy for Dailymail.com

Published: | Updated:

Gigi Hadid was caught on Thursday in New York City wearing a casual ensemble as summer began to crumble.

The 27-year-old model paired a patterned bodysuit from her Gigi Hadid x Frankies Bikinis line with light blue Levi’s jeans and brown Birkenstock sandals while wearing a blue Prada Raffia tote.

The A-list model had her blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail and wore dark sunglasses and earrings during the day.

The latest: Gigi Hadid, 27, was photographed in New York City on Thursday wearing a casual ensemble as summer began to wane

The latest: Gigi Hadid, 27, was photographed in New York City on Thursday wearing a casual ensemble as summer began to wane

Hadid, who is mother to daughter Khai, one, with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 29, revealed on Thursday that she is working on a new clothing line called Guest in Residence.

She added the title “founder, creative director @guestinresidence” to her bio on the site and shared a series of images of the knitwear line in its early stages.

“Worked on something…” Hadid captioned a picture of herself working with others while sitting in front of panels of color samples.

In the post, Hadid showed off several samples from the line, including a hooded sweatshirt and gray pajama ensemble.

The A-list model had her blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail and wore dark sunglasses and earrings during the day

The A-list model had her blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail and wore dark sunglasses and earrings during the day

Gigi shared a selfie on the busy day as she worked on her brand

Gigi shared a selfie on the busy day as she worked on her brand

In an Instagram Stories clip, Hadid flashed a peace sign as she donned a lavender cardigan with a puka shell necklace

In an Instagram Stories clip, Hadid flashed a peace sign as she donned a lavender cardigan with a puka shell necklace

The model designer shared photos of clothes on a windowsill on social media

The model designer shared photos of clothes on a windowsill on social media

In an Instagram Stories clip, Hadid showed a peace sign as she donned a lavender cardigan with a puka shell necklace.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid said in the comments, “What have we all been waiting for,” while fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber wrote: “So excited about this.”

The Guest in Residence Instagram account had more than 6,300 followers as of Thursday, with a bio that read ‘KNITTERS’.

A website because the fashion line had a round gold shape with the brand’s name against a cloudy background with the line ‘Coming soon’ and an option to subscribe to an affiliate newsletter.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Amy Hembrow is glowing as she shows off…

Merry

Kylie Jenner stuns in a strapless black…

Merry

Demi Rose poses topless during Athens…

Merry
1 of 2,693

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More