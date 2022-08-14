Gigi Hadid shows off slim legs in cropped black denim shorts while out with her girls in NYC

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gigi Hadid recently announced that she will be adding a fashion designer to her resume with her upcoming clothing line Guest In Residence.

In fact, the top model has remained inconspicuous lately, allowing her to focus on preparing for the big launch.

But over the weekend, the runway queen decided to hit pause so she could spend time with her friends in her adopted hometown of New York City.

Out and about: Gigi Hadid, 27, went out with some of her friends on Saturday for an afternoon outing in her adopted hometown of New York City

Hadid, 27, was seen strolling down one of the many bustling streets in cropped black denim shorts and a matching crop top showing off her tight midriff.

She also donned a pair of brown sandals for their afternoon excursion and had her long blond locks pulled into a tight ponytail.

The fashionista also carried a small, stylish purse and wore some very cool sunglasses as the sun shone down and the temperature soared to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Casual-cool: The top model strolled down one of the bustling streets in cropped black denim shorts with a matching crop top and brown sandals

It seems Instagram star Leah McCarthy, 28, and photographer Alana O’Herlihy, 27, were two of the ladies with the supermodel.

Hadid took to her Instagram page last week and teased that she was working on Guest In Residence.

‘Worked on something…. with love, @guestinresidence,” she wrote in the caption, along with a series of behind-the-scenes photos of her team putting the finishing touches to the first collections.

Fashion designer added to resume: Hadid announced she will be launching her own clothing line Guest In Residence; the top model is seen talking about fabric with designer CJ Kim and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in an August 4 post on Instagram

Teaser: The catwalk queen teased her fans with references to Guest In Residence

She also updated her Instagram bio to add “Founder, Creative Director @guestinresidence.”

According to W MagazineHadid has no intention of rewriting trends with her brand, but rather the emphasis seems to be on colorful and quality takes over the basics.

In April, the older sister of top model Bella Hadid announced she’s teaming up with her childhood friend and founder of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello, for an all-new swimwear collection, according to People.

In addition to her career as a model and now a fashion designer and entrepreneur, Hadid also plays the role of single mother to her daughter Khai, who will turn two in September, with whom she shares ex-partner and singer Zayn Malik.