Gigi Hadid shows off her taut tummy in new photos taken by little sister Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid delighted fans on Instagram Monday night when she shared a series of gorgeous new photos.

The 27-year-old stunner put on a sultry show as she lay in a bed surrounded by white pillows.

In the caption, she wrote, “summer on mulberry st. by my @bellahadid ❤️‍.’

Gigi, who is a mother of one, wore a lace black top that exposed her tight midriff and was tied to her chest.

The blouse had short sleeves and was transparent through and through and fell low on her cleavage.

In the footage, the bomb’s blonde hair surrounded her and frames her face, which was free of makeup.

Some of her dark roots were visible as the long and shiny locks fell around her, covering her face in some outtakes.

Hadid looked effortlessly gorgeous as her younger sibling Bella Hadid captured her beauty, including her piercing eyes.

She took the ‘less is more’ approach as she showed off her naturally thick, dark eyebrows and pigmented pout.

She wore a sparkly choker necklace, but skipped all other flashy jewelry and favored a toned-down aesthetic.

Gigi, who shares her nearly two-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, recently posed for Vogue Italy.

“I’m tired of always seeing myself the same way,” she said in the accompanying interview, after having graced the cover of the iconic fashion magazine 36 times.

In one photo she was modeling a Balenciaga catsuit made from bondage tape, and in another photo she was dressed in a Gucci x Adidas tracksuit with corsets.

“I appreciate and enjoy photos that aim to convey an authentic and genuine aesthetic, without makeup or anything else,” explains the runway regular.

“But I think a big part of what inspires people to join this industry and experience fashion as a source of inspiration is still the stories where the storytelling is really strong.”

And on the question of whether fashion has more to do with humanity than with glamour, she said: ‘From the outside you often see fashion as a superficial system.’

As a comparison, Gigi said of herself, “I remember the moments in between, when I’m on set sharing my time with other creatives. It’s a really special moment.’