Gigi Hadid showcases her supermodel figure blue gown as she steps out with friend Leah McCarthy

Gigi Hadid looked sensational as she stepped out in Saint-Tropez on Sunday.

The 27-year-old slipped her supermodel figure into a daring baby blue side-slit dress while wearing minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

She was joined by her influencer boyfriend Leah McCarthy, 26, who shone in a white ruffled co-ord as the two stunners held hands as they enjoyed an evening on the town on the French Riviera.

The close friends wore their hair in identical braids to the turned heads in the night as they strolled down the street.

TV personality Gigi showed off her tanned and toned physique as she wowed in the cut-panel dress.

She added a touch of glitter with a striking gold chain to enhance her glamorous nighttime look.

Opting for a less is more approach, social media star Leah added a pair of pearl earrings to the chic ensemble, while keeping the rest of her accessories to a minimum.

Earlier in the day, Gigi was seen sporting her incredible bikini body while frolicking with the Beckham family on their chartered superyacht in the south of France.

The blonde beauty is believed to have grown close to the famous family as she is a childhood friend of Nicola Peltz, who married Brooklyn Beckham in April.

Gigi, dressed in skimpy yellow two piece knickers, looked phenomenal as she soaked up the sun as she sauntered along the deck next to the famous family.

Victoria and David have survived on a superyacht that costs a whopping £1.6 million a week to charter, while spending their holiday with their three youngest children and a group of friends.

The couple have not been accompanied by their eldest son and his new wife on the trip, amid rumors of tension between Victoria and Nicola.

A source told The Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff: “There seems to be some sort of distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan, and Brooklyn and Nicola seem to be pulling back from the Beckhams. It’s probably just natural, but they were always very close to Brooklyn.

Friends: David met Gigi’s sister Bella in 2018, and the couple got on well during a surprise encounter during a Paris Saint-Germain match

“The Beckhams wouldn’t be the first parents to find it challenging for their children to marry and merge into someone else’s family.”

However, a Beckham source says that talking about a schism is “stupid,” and that David and Victoria are meeting the newlyweds in America soon – and they’ve all dined out in Venice recently.

Still, the rumors persist with the evil feeling, it is said, resulting from the wedding.