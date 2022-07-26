Gigi Hadid shares a warm hug with a shirtless David Beckham as she joins his family on their yacht

They have been family friends for years.

And Gigi Hadid received a warm welcome from David Beckham when she joined the former footballer and his family aboard their chartered yacht in Saint-Tropez over the weekend.

The supermodel beamed as she went in for hugs from a shirtless David and his friend Bobby Rich after arriving on the £1.6million-a-week yacht the group has been on for the past week.

Good to see you!

Dressed in a flowing cream dress and shades, Gigi flashed a huge smile as she was welcomed by David and his friends.

The supermodel, 27, is said to have a close relationship with the famous family as she is a childhood friend of Nicola Peltz, who married Brooklyn Beckham in April.

The Beckhams and Hadids are said to have met through Brooklyn’s new wife, Nicola, who dated Gigi’s younger brother Anwar for over a year before splitting up in May 2018.

Nicola first met Brooklyn when she was dating Anwar, but they were just friends until October 2019 when they started a romantic relationship.

David met Gigi’s sister Bella in 2018, and the couple got on well during a surprise encounter during a Paris Saint-Germain match.

Hugs:

Happy to be here:

Victoria and David have survived on a superyacht that costs a whopping £1.6 million a week to charter, while spending their holiday with their three youngest children and a group of friends.

The couple have not been accompanied by their eldest son and his new wife on the trip, amid rumors of tension between Victoria and Nicola.

A source told The Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff: “There seems to be some sort of distance between the Beckham family and the Peltz clan, and Brooklyn and Nicola seem to be withdrawing from the Beckhams. It’s probably just natural, but they were always very close to Brooklyn.

Welcome aboard:

“The Beckhams wouldn’t be the first parents to find it challenging for their children to marry and merge into someone else’s family.”

However, a source at Beckham says talking about a schism is “foolish,” and that David and Victoria are meeting the newlyweds in America soon – and they’ve all dined out in Venice recently.

Still, the rumors persist with the evil feeling, it is said, resulting from the wedding.

Victoria did not comment on some of the photos Vogue took on the day that Nicola shared on Instagram in May, nor did she like photos of Nicola and Brooklyn at the Met Gala that month.

Family friend:

Then there were four posts from her Brooklyn honeymoon, spent on a yacht with her family in Italy – none of them liked Victoria.

In turn, Nicola has also been strangely sparing in her likes on Victoria’s Instagram since the wedding.

Complicated family relationships are all too familiar for Gigi – who shares daughter Khai, 22 months – with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that the Vogue cover girl and the former One Direction singer, 29, are reportedly in a “loving and caring relationship despite being apart.”

Solid friends:

A source told the publication that the former couple “don’t hate each other” and are “trying their best” to make co-parenting their adorable baby work.

The insider revealed that the exes – who called it quits in October 2021 – are making an effort to ensure that Khai gets enough time with both parents.

“They don’t live together, but Zayn often visits Gigi and Khai at the Pennsylvania ranch when they’re there. They like to be far away from the city because it is safer, quieter and more exclusive there.’