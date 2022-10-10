Gigi Hadid seen leaving Lucali after her sister Bella Hadid’s NY birthday celebration

Gigi Hadid was caught in New York City leaving sister Bella Hadid’s 26th birthday dinner at Lucali’s in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday.

The 27-year-old model walked with confidence as she donned a black leather jacket over a black crop top that showed off her fit midsection.

The Los Angeles-born beauty wore a designer denim dress with a unique texture and color paired with dark boots.

Hadid wore a light layer of makeup and had her blond locks pulled back neatly as she left the party.

Hadid, mother of daughter Khai, two, and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 29, are currently linked with actor Leonardo DiCaprio, but the Titanic actor did not appear to be in attendance for the meeting.

The A-list model was among those attending the surprise birthday dinner for Bella, who was greeted by family and friends when she arrived with boyfriend Marc Kalman, 34.

Hadid appeared to be enjoying the night out after a week of her name being in the headlines amid a war of words with Kanye West.

Hadid’s conflict with West arose over his public trolling of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after she criticized the Paris Fashion Week showcase for West’s Yeezy line, centered around tops that read White Lives Matter.

Hadid told West on social media, “You wish you had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…. you’re a bully and a joke.’

West turned to Hadid and asked why she decided to intervene “when we want to take down a black man because he has a different political opinion.”

The conflict escalated when Hadid appeared to refer to the late designer Virgil Abloh by saying that West did not treat him “like a friend.”

West responded by calling Hadid “a privileged Karen” and “a zombie,” adding, “You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth.

