Gigi Hadid rocks brown leather top and pants to attend Edward Enninful’s book bash during NYFW

Gigi Hadid channeled her inner leather mama while attending British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s party for his memoir A Visible Man during New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

The 27-year-old IMG model donned her slim six-foot figure in a brown leather zip-up jacket, matching trousers and black patent leather pumps, selected by stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

Hairstylist Laura Polko attached a twisted faux-nytail to Gigi’s platinum blonde locks.

Makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez brought out Hadid’s bushy eyebrows and applied winged eyeliner and a pink pout to her famous face.

The book bash took place at the upscale European restaurant Verōnika on the second floor of the Fotografiska Museum in the Gramercy Park neighborhood of Manhattan.

The museum was packed with A-listers, as there was also a VIP reception for photographer David LaChapelle’s Make Believe exhibition, which opens to the general public this Friday.

The half Jordanian, half Dutch American has “no romantic interest” in Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio, who “set his sights on her” after his breakup with Camila Morrone – according to Us Weekly.

She’s been single for almost a year! On September 19, Gigi (née Jelena) and ex-1D singer Zayn Malik celebrate the second birthday of their ‘genius’ daughter Khai

On September 19, Gigi (née Jelena) and ex-1D singer Zayn Malik will celebrate the second anniversary of their ‘genius’ daughter Khai.

Hadid and the 29-year-old half-Pakistani Englishman famously ended their on/off six-year romance after his September 29th feud with her mother Yolanda Hadid, for which he receive a trial period of 360 days.

Earlier on Thursday, the Malibu-born beauty pre-recorded her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Gigi was on the NBC talk show to promote her very first brand – Guest in Residence – a cozy collection of 100% cashmere clothing.

Hadid is the founder and creative director of the company, which officially launched on Wednesday.

The Project Runway guest judge made sure her label was represented on the late night program by wearing the $365 black “Everywhere” vest with the matching $415 “Everywhere” pants.

“We have so much in store for you!” The public will soon see Gigi replace Alexa Chung as co-host for the second season of Netflix’s $250K design contest Next in Fashion alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France (L, photo May 23)

Gigi then played a game ‘Impossible Pictionary’ featuring Jimmy and The Voice rivals/couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The public will soon get to see Hadid replace Alexa Chung as co-host for the second season of Netflix’s $250,000 design contest Next in Fashion alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France.

The New School dropout’s relationship with the streaming giant began last year when she replaced disgraced influencer Chrissy Teigen as narrator of the thoughts of Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) on an episode of Never Have I Ever.