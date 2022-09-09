Gigi Hadid reveals she enjoys wild karaoke nights with pal Serena Williams

Gigi Hadid has revealed that she enjoys wild karaoke nights with her close friend tennis star Serena Williams.

The 27-year-old model told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Thursday that the now-retired sports sensation, 40, is a “legend” when it comes to the fun singing activity.

It comes after Gigi had a very animated display as she supported Serena at the US Open on September 1, along with her sister Bella.

When asked what she does when she spends time with friend Serena, Gigi said to Jimmy, “Mostly karaoke. Serena is a karaoke-style legend. But I like a Disney song like The Lion King – I Just Can’t Wait To Be King.’

She added that she saw Serena play tennis: “I’m so anxious when I watch her at the US Open tennis and I take it very personally.

‘When I get there, I’ll be a wreck! I think she can really feel that I support her. I’m just trying to send her a supportive message and yes.’

Jimmy then brought up a photo of her cheering animatedly at the recent tournament, while Gigi joked that she had a few drinks before her enthusiastic performance.

She added: “That’s how I am when I see her on the couch!”

Gigi was on the NBC talk show to promote her very first brand – Guest in Residence – a cozy collection of 100% cashmere clothing.

Hadid is the founder and creative director of the company, which officially launched on Wednesday.

The Project Runway guest judge made sure her label was represented on the late night program by wearing the $365 black “Everywhere” vest with the matching $415 “Everywhere” pants.

During the show, she explained that she wanted to create something lasting that can be passed down from generation to generation, after taking inspiration from a sweater her mother gave her years ago during a cold New York winter.

The model announced on August 5 via Vanity Fair that she will do her best as a fashion designer.

The impeccable model and entrepreneur is ready to take on the fashion world in more ways than one and regularly acts as the face of her brand.

With years of modeling experience, Hadid has graced the cover of almost every fashion magazine, such as Vogue and InStyle, and has also been active in campaigns for the world’s best designers, such as Versace, Fendi and Valentino.

In addition to her resume, she now also calls herself the founder and creative director of the brand new line of knitwear.

The mother of one-year-old Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, quickly recovered from her pregnancy and launched her knitwear line Tuesday at L’Avenue in Saks in New York City.

The supermodel turned entrepreneur was supported at the event by her father, Mohamed Hadid, 73, her sister Bella, 25, and her beau Marc Kalman, 33, and other A-list friends, including Emily Ratajkowski.

Gigi then played a game ‘Impossible Pictionary’ featuring Jimmy and The Voice rivals/couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

The public will soon get to see Hadid replace Alexa Chung as co-host for the second season of Netflix’s $250,000 design contest Next in Fashion alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France.