Gigi Hadid returns to the runway after spending time with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid and her sister Bella had all eyes on them on Wednesday as they marched down the catwalk at the Tom Ford spring 2023 fashion show for New York Fashion Week.

Gigi, 27, put on a show in the wake of photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com showing her cozying up with Leonardo DiCaprio, amid reports that the two have begun dating.

The event appeared to have a 1970s theme, and both Hadid sister sparkled in sequined dresses that would have looked right at home in Studio 54 during its heyday. They were joined by other models on the runway — including Joan Smalls — and models in the front row — including Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace Moss.

Disco chic: Gigi Hadid, 27, and her sister Bella, 25, had all eyes on them on Wednesday as they marched down the catwalk at the Tom Ford spring 2023 fashion show for New York Fashion Week. The event appeared to have a 1970s theme, and both Hadid sister sparkled in sequined dresses that would have looked right at home in Studio 54 during its heyday

Inside the show, Gigi looked glamorous with her mass of tight blonde curls, which were swept back on one side and rested on her shoulder on the other.

She channeled disco chic with a silver-and-gold sequin-covered dress with separate gold halter straps.

The dress showcased her toned legs with its high slit, and the look included a cutout over one side of her midriff. She also wore enormous round gold-sequined earrings to match the dress, though they looked as if they could weigh her head down.

Gigi seemed unfazed by the attention she has been receiving after DailyMail.com exclusively obtained photos of her getting close to Leonardo DiCaprio at a party.

Following the leaking of the new pictures, a source close to to the couple said while they are dating, they are ‘taking it slow,’ according to Page Six.

The source went on to say that the couple have been out together just the two of them as well as hanging out in groups with the pair not calling themselves ‘exclusive’ yet.

The person added: ‘[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.’

Big hair: Gigi looked glamorous with her mass of tight blond curls, which were swept back on one side and rested on her shoulder on the other

Classic: She channeled disco chic with a silver-and-gold sequin-covered dress with separate gold halter straps. The dress showcased her toned legs with its high slit, and the look included a cutout over one side of her midriff.

Looks heavy! She also wore enormous round gold-sequined earrings to match the dress, though they looked as if they could weigh her head down

New romance: Gigi seemed unfazed by the attention she has been receiving after DailyMail.com exclusively obtained photos of her getting close to Leonardo DiCaprio at a party

Her sister Bella also took the the runway in a similar dress that could have lit up the club floor — and venue included a disco ball in the rafter to make the theme clear.

The dress appeared to have a mix of red and silver sequins, along with a similar high slit revealing her long legs.

However, Bella’s dress had a more symmetrical cutout in the center that highlighted her toned abs.

She wore her long brunette hair in tight curls to match her sister, which were swept all to one side.

Her dress included a silky red lining, and her ears were weighed down with enormous crescent-shaped sequined earrings.

Complementary: Her sister Bella also took the the runway in a similar dress that could have lit up the club floor — and venue included a disco ball in the rafter to make the theme clear

Legs for days: The dress appeared to have a mix of red and silver sequins, along with a similar high slit revealing her long legs. However, Bella’s dress had a more symmetrical cutout in the center that highlighted her toned abs

Brunette beauty: She wore her long brunette hair in tight curls to match her sister, which were swept all to one side

Sister act: Both sisters stayed on the lustrous theme with their footwear, identical chunky pumps with pointy heels and a slight platform

Both sisters stayed on the lustrous theme with their footwear, identical chunky pumps with pointy heels and a slight platform.

Bella also posed with Tom Ford and Anok Yai, who wore a similar dress in a shade of teal, though her outfit was more reserved and didn’t include any midriff cutouts.

Among the most high-profile models walking the runway was Joan Smalls, who had her hair fanned out in tight curls to get a similar voluminous look.

Her sheer black dress had a similar detached halter collar that was knotted with the top of the dress to emphasize her cleavage.

Joan’s dress had a slim cutout on her side, and she towered in thigh-high gold boots.

New colors: Bella also posed with Tom Ford and Anok Yai, who wore a similar dress in a shade of teal

Legs for days: Other models were in attendance, including Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace Moss, though she didn’t walk in the show. Instead, she opted for a casual look built around a cozy brown ribbed sweater and tan shorts that accentuated her long legs

Famous offspring: Lila was spotted in the front row sitting next to Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz

Other models were in attendance, including Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Grace Moss, though she didn’t walk in the show.

Instead, she opted for a casual look built around a cozy brown ribbed sweater and tan shorts that accentuated her long legs.

The blond beauty accessorized with hoop earrings and a black handbag while wearing beige open-toe heels.

Katie Holmes managed to draw all eyes to her on Wednesday night when she arrived at the Tom Ford show.

The 43-year-old actress put on a striking display in sleek black hooded dress that accentuated her slender figure as she arrived for the show at Skylight on Vesey.

The Dawson’s creek star was joined at the high-profile event by other fashionable faces, including Chris Rock, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz, Karlie Kloss and Dixie D’Amelio.

Katie was dressed completely in black, aside from her gold open-toe heels and her red-painted toes.

Star power: Katie Holmes, 43, had all eyes on her when she arrived at the Tom Ford show for New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. She wore a black dress with a hood

Her enveloping dress hugged her trim figure before flaring slightly in the skirt, which nearly reached down to the ground.

The long-sleeve outfit had a built-in black hood, which Katie wore pulled back just enough to reveal her slick dark hair.

She had it styled so that she wore short, choppy bangs above her forehead, and she sported a nose ring that she has worn recently.

The Batman Begins actress accessorized with a slim black clutch, and she kept her makeup muted so as not to distract from her outfit.

On point: Katie was dressed completely in black, aside from her gold open-toe heels and her red-painted toes

Covered up: Her enveloping dress hugged her trim figure before flaring slightly in the skirt, which nearly reached down to the ground. The long-sleeve outfit had a built-in black hood, which Katie wore pulled back just enough to reveal her slick dark hair

Short hair, don’t care: She had it styled so that she wore short, choppy bangs above her forehead, and she sported a nose ring that she has worn recently

On theme: The Batman Begins actress accessorized with a slim black clutch, and she kept her makeup muted so as not to distract from her outfit

Chris Rock has been keeping a low profile ever since he was slapped while presenting at the Academy Awards by Will Smith, but he ventured out to the Tom Ford show on Wednesday.

He looked relaxed in a black leather jacket while wearing a black shirt and a dangling Prince symbol from his neck.

The comedian stuck to the monochrome theme with black jeans and matching shoes.

Brooklyn Beckham was also in the mood for an all-black look. He wore a lustrous jacket with extra breast pockets and short lapels, along with a black shirt, classy trousers and matching shoes.

He sported spiky dark hair, while Nicola sported long pin-straight raven tresses.

The actress showed off her fit arms in a gray ribbed tank top, and she wore another item tied around her waist.

She shone in the night air thanks to her gold skirt, which tightly hugged her curves.

Nicola matched her lustrous skirt to her quilted gold handbag, which included a gold chain strap.

Funny man: Chris Rock ventured out to the Tom Ford show on Wednesday. He looked relaxed in a black leather jacket while wearing a black shirt and a dangling Prince symbol from his neck. Brooklyn Beckham was also in the mood for an all-black look

Striking: He wore a lustrous jacket with extra breast pockets and short lapels

Lovebirds: He sported spiky dark hair, while Nicola sported long pin-straight raven tresses. Nicola Peltz showed off her fit arms in a gray ribbed tank top, and she wore another item tied around her waist. She shone in the night air thanks to her gold skirt, which tightly hugged her curves

Karlie Kloss stayed on theme with a dramatic black coat with wide peaked lapels.

The 6ft2in beauty paired it with sparkling black sequined pants, and it wasn’t obvious if she was wearing a top underneath her jacket, which was draped so as to highlight her cleavage.

The catwalk star wore her brunette hair parted down the middle and cascading down her shoulders in waves, and she contrasted the dark look with her silver alligator-print crescent-shaped handbag.

Her fellow model Taylor Hill contrasted some of the other attendees with her royal blue hooded sweater material coat, along with a matching sweater underneath.

She stuck to the same color with a blue vinyl miniskirt, and she stood tall in blue open-toe shoes with large flared heels.

Nailed it: Karlie Kloss stayed on theme with a dramatic black coat with wide peaked lapels

Shining: The 6ft2in beauty paired it with sparkling black sequined pants, and it wasn’t obvious if she was wearing a top underneath her jacket, which was draped so as to highlight her cleavage. The catwalk star wore her brunette hair parted down the middle and cascading down her shoulders in waves, and she contrasted the dark look with her silver alligator-print crescent-shaped handbag

Blue mood: Her fellow model Taylor Hill contrasted some of the other attendees with her royal blue hooded sweater material coat, along with a matching sweater underneath

Monochrome: She stuck to the same color with a blue vinyl miniskirt, and she stood tall in blue open-toe shoes with large flared heels

Dixie D’Amelio made a splash as she arrived with her new pixie cut, which put the spotlight on her impeccably made-up face.

She wore a sizzling sheer black lace bodysuit with a lustrous black coat draped down around her arms and an alligator print gold handbag.

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon flaunted her curves in a shimmering black sleeveless dress while standing tall in black open-toe heels.

E.J. Johnson looked glamorous in a hot pink ruched bodysuit, along with red mule heels and a lustrous red overcoat.

Christine Chiu departed from the more reserved outfits with an eye-catching look featuring a black bra and metallic green cargo pants.

Lacy: Dixie D’Amelio made a splash as she arrived with her new pixie cut, which put the spotlight on her impeccably made-up face. She wore a sizzling sheer black lace bodysuit with a lustrous black coat draped down around her arms and an alligator print gold handbag

Black and red: Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon flaunted her curves in a shimmering black sleeveless dress while standing tall in black open-toe heels. E.J. Johnson looked glamorous in a hot pink ruched bodysuit, along with red mule heels and a lustrous red overcoat

Seeing green: Christine Chiu departed from the more reserved outfits with an eye-catching look featuring a black bra and metallic green cargo pants

Katie Holmes showed off her striking monochrome ensemble inside while posing next to the man of the hour, designer — and occasional filmmaker — Tom Ford, who wore an elegant black suit with wide peaked lapels, a black tie against a white shirt and large black amber-tinted sunglasses.

Lourdes Leon was the spitting image of her mother Madonna, who joined her in the front row.

The pop legend put on a busty display with a black lace bra, and she wore a long-sleeve top with black satin pants. She had on a black headband over her strawberry blond hair, and she wore purple-tinted black sunglasses.

Chris Rock was seated next to the talent manager Guy Oseary, who had on a blue suit with a black shirt, but dressed it down with charcoal Adidas trainers.

Man of the hour: Katie Holmes showed off her striking monochrome ensemble inside while posing next to designer Tom Ford, who wore an elegant black suit with wide peaked lapels, a black tie against a white shirt and black amber-tinted sunglasses

Family: Lourdes Leon was the spitting image of her mother Madonna, who joined her in the front row. The pop legend put on a busty display with a black lace bra, and she wore a long-sleeve top with black satin pants. She had on a black headband over her strawberry blond hair, and she wore purple-tinted black sunglasses

Buddies: Chris Rock was seated next to the talent manager Guy Oseary, who had on a blue suit with a black shirt, but dressed it down with charcoal Adidas trainers

Gossip Girl remake star Evan Mock rocked a gray turtle neck with gray cuffed trousers and a purple suede jacket.

Both Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Ciara added some color the proceedings, with Anna wearing a red lace dress and a black leather jacket, while Ciara rocked a red velvet coat with matching flared pants and gloves.

Erykah Badu wore studded black pants with gold bells strapped to one leg, along with a black-and-silver leopard-print blouse and a black jacket draped over her shoulders. She also wore a large furry hat.

Lori Harvey put on a sizzling display in an olive suede blazer and wide-legged slacks. She went topless, emphasizing her cleavage and her flat tummy.

Standing out: She was joined at the show by the Gossip Girl remake star Evan Mock, who rocked a gray turtle neck with gray cuffed trousers and a purple suede jacket

Contrast: Both Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Ciara added some color the proceedings, with Anna wearing a red lace dress and a black leather jacket, while Ciara rocked a red velvet coat with matching flared pants and gloves. Erykah Badu wore studded black pants with gold bells strapped to one leg, along with a black-and-silver leopard-print blouse and a black jacket draped over her shoulders. She also wore a large furry hat

Fit figure: Lori Harvey put on a sizzling display in an olive suede blazer and wide-legged slacks. She went topless, emphasizing her cleavage and her flat tummy

Nicole Richie looked elegant in the front row while wearing a minimalist sleeveless white dress with yellow open-toe heels and a matching clutch.

Madison Bailey looked lovely in a white cropped tank top with ribs covering her midriff, plus baggy shorts and gold-accented white open-toe heels.

Trudie Styler also favored white, opting for a suit with peaked lapels while contrasting it with a black sweater with holes for her fingers and thumbs.

Conan Gray looked edgy in a gold ribbed shirt with gold animal print pants and square-toed black boots.

He sat next to Dove Cameron, who had on a black low-cut top with a gold jacket and shiny brown pants.

Woman in white: Nicole Richie looked elegant in the front row while wearing a minimalist sleeveless white dress with yellow open-toe heels and a matching clutch

Casual: Madison Bailey looked lovely in a white cropped tank top with ribs covering her midriff, plus baggy shorts and gold-accented white open-toe heels. Trudie Styler also favored white, opting for a suit with peaked lapels while contrasting it with a black sweater with holes for her fingers and thumbs

Golden: Conan Gray looked edgy in a gold ribbed shirt with gold animal print pants and square-toed black boots. He sat next to Dove Cameron, who had on a black low-cut top with a gold jacket and shiny brown pants

Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld looked relaxed in a black leather jacket with a black shirt and matching slim jeans.

His mother, the model and former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld, had on a yellow–brown satin sleeveless blouse with a gold skirt.

They were joined by the Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who looked cool in a shiny black vinyl jacket with a dark T-shirt and black pants.

Anna Wintour seemed to be having a fun conversation with the tennis pro Frances Tiafoe, who added a healthy dose of color with a regal purple jacket, a white V-neck shirt and black leather pants.

Fern Mallis kept things low key with a blue dress, a gray–blue handbag with orange fringe and beaded necklaces.

Legends: Vladimir Restoin Roitfeld looked relaxed in a black leather jacket with a black shirt and matching slim jeans. His mother, the model and former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld, had on a yellow–brown satin sleeveless blouse with a gold skirt. They were joined by the Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who looked cool in a shiny black vinyl jacket with a dark T-shirt and black pants

Catching up: Anna Wintour seemed to be having a fun conversation with the tennis pro Frances Tiafoe, who added a healthy dose of color with a regal purple jacket, a white V-neck shirt and black leather pants

Accessorized: Fern Mallis kept things low key with a blue dress, a gray–blue handbag with orange fringe and beaded necklaces

After the show, Bella was spotted heading home after changing into a much more casual look. She still had her voluminous brunette curls, but she dressed down with a barely button black blouse over a white tank top, along with baggy white Bermuda shorts and black knee-high boots with square toes.

She also wore a slim set of oval-shaped sunglasses that wouldn’t have been out of place in The Matrix.

Joan Smalls revealed her taut tummy as she left the show. She set pulses racing with a black cropped tank top that laced up over her cleavage, and she paired it with baggy black pants and matching boots.

Lori Harvey glistened as she made her way out of the show while carrying a tiny jeweled handbag.

Low key: After the show, Bella was spotted heading home after changing into a much more casual look. She still had her voluminous brunette curls, but she dressed down with a barely button black blouse over a white tank top, along with baggy white Bermuda shorts and black knee-high boots with square toes

Showing off: Joan Smalls revealed her taut tummy as she left the show. She set pulses racing with a black cropped tank top that laced up over her cleavage, and she paired it with baggy black pants and matching boots

Fun size: Lori Harvey glistened as she made her way out of the show while carrying a tiny jeweled handbag

Fresh faced: Bella and Gigi seen in a rare minimal-makeup moment as they get ready

No fuss: Bella was dressed for comfort in a black blouse and a white tank top while she got made up

Beaming: Gigi had a laugh at something on her phone while a stylist worked on her long blond hair