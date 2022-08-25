Gigi Hadid in hair-raising shoot for Vogue Italia

Advertisement

Gigi Hadid is eager to be seen in a different light and her latest shoot for Vogue Italia sees her shedding her polished supermodel image for something a little punkier.

The runway queen and mother of one, 27, has her hair all on end and styled with thick liquid eyeliner.

“I’m tired of always seeing myself the same way,” she says in the accompanying interview that has now appeared on 36 Vogue covers

‘I’m tired of always seeing myself the same way’: Gigi Hadid, 27, looked tense in a hair-raising shoot for Vogue Italia as she posed in a catsuit with Balenciaga bondage tape in images released Thursday

Making a statement: Lizzo previously sported a similar look from the brand after Kim Kardashian was shot at Balenciaga’s Winter 22 show in Paris last March

Perhaps the most notable photo from the shoot is a Balenciaga catsuit made from bondage tape and a Gucci x Adidas corset-topped tracksuit.

Another image, styled by Grace Coddington and photographed by Raf Pavarotti, shows her face slightly poking out of a MAX MARA ATELIER pure wool coat.

She also stands in front of a red brick wall for another, dressed in a button-up tweed jacket and skirt with a tweed pink bag and leather slingbacks, all from Chanel.

When asked if she enjoys playing a character instead of posing in a traditional way, she agrees.

Hair Today: Gigi posed in a Gucci x Adidas corseted tracksuit for another image – she has now posed 36 times on the cover of Vogue

By the trash cans: She’s also standing in front of a red brick wall, dressed in a button-up tweed jacket and skirt with a tweed pink bag and leather slingbacks, all from Chanel while fidgeting at her eye

All new: Gigi looks different from her usual self in the punky cover image

“Yes, these are the best days,” she said.

‘I appreciate and enjoy photos that aim to convey an authentic and genuine aesthetic, without make-up or anything else.

“But I think a big part of what inspires people to join this industry and experience fashion as a source of inspiration is still the stories where the storytelling is really strong.”

And on whether fashion has more to do with humanity than glamour, she said:

‘From the outside you often see fashion as a superficial system.

“While those glossy photos make me remember the moments in between, when I’m on set sharing my time with other creatives. It’s a really special moment.’

In addition to her modeling work, Gigi has just finished filming the second season of Next in Fashion?

She said: “It’s coming out early next year and it’s been great working on it. The best part is that I can get to know the designers when they are at one stage of their creative language, whereas before I was always used to getting to know them at another point in their career.

“On set I thought a lot about Virgil, [Abloh, the late designer]. He hasn’t done much television, but he told me he’d like to be on the show.”

Virgil died in November at the age of 41 after a battle with cancer.

Gigi said in the accompanying interview: ‘I appreciate and enjoy photos that aim to convey an authentic and genuine aesthetic, without makeup or anything else’