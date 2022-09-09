Gigi Hadid goes topless beneath cozy cardigan from her Guest in Residence line during NY outing

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Gigi Hadid’s supermodel smile beamed as she went to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

As the sun set in the Big Apple, the runway star and now fashion designer showed off her stuff and modeled her own brand’s stylish cashmere outfit.

She went topless under a cozy black cardigan, styled with loose-fitting pants and square-toe boots.

Tonight show: Gigi Hadid’s million dollar smile beamed when she went to see The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday

In what has become her signature summer look, Hadid often sports laid-back knit outfits that flatter her perfect figure.

For a touch of glamour, Hadid sported a slew of shiny gold chains and matching bagles.

Her bright blond locks were smooth and styled back in a long braid.

The older sister of Vogue favorite Bella Hadid has promoted the release of her new clothing line, Guest In Residence.

The model announced on August 5 via Vanity Fair that she will do her best as a fashion designer.

The impeccable model and entrepreneur is ready to take on the fashion world in more ways than one and regularly acts as the face of her brand.

New appearance: The beauty has been working on her own clothing line; seen in her own all black cashmere outfit

With years of modeling experience, Hadid has graced the cover of almost every fashion magazine, such as Vogue and InStyle, and has also been active in campaigns for the world’s best designers, such as Versace, Fendi and Valentino.

In addition to her resume, she now also calls herself the founder and creative director of the brand new line of knitwear.

The mother of one-year-old Khai, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, quickly recovered from her pregnancy and launched her knitwear line Tuesday at L’Avenue in Saks in New York City.

Supermodel on the move: Hadid’s dewy skin shimmered in the flashing lights, took time out from building her fashion empire

The supermodel turned entrepreneur was supported at the event by her father, Mohamed Hadid, 73, her sister Bella, 25, and her beau Marc Kalman, 33, and other A-list friends, including Emily Ratajkowski.

A source recently presented to Us Weekly that DiCaprio would like to date Hadid, although she is reportedly less enthusiastic about the idea.

“Leo has his sights set on Gigi, but she has shown no interest,” the insider claimed.

They also pointed out that DiCaprio and Hadid were “friends,” but the runway maven “don’t want to be romantic with [him] straight away.’

All in all, Hadid “don’t have her sights on him” at the moment.