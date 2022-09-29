Gigi Hadid goes braless in a silver fishnet gown as she storms the Chloe runway at PFW

Gigi Hadid looked sensational when she walked in the Chloe show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.

The 27-year-old supermodel went braless in a silver fishnet dress that skimmed over her sensational figure as she paraded her gear in Pavillon Vendôme for the likes of Katie Holmes and Anna Wintour.

A pair of high-waisted white briefs protected her modesty, with chunky flat sandals completing the beach-inspired ensemble.

Stunning: Gigi Hadid went braless in a silver fishnet dress as she storms the Chloe runway during Paris Fashion Week after spending time with rumored flame Leonardo DiCaprio in Milan

Gigi’s natural beauty was emphasized with minimal makeup as she donned a platinum blonde wig styled in loose waves that framed her beautiful features.

Before flying to Paris, Gigi was in Milan for Fashion Week, where she was joined by her rumored new boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leo, 47, traveled to Italy to spend time with Gigi as the duo “see each other in full,” according to Entertainment Tonight’s source.

Leading the way: Gigi hits the runway with a slew of models chasing her

Meanwhile, People revealed that Leo is ‘smitten’ with Gigi after model Camila Morrone’s split this summer after four years together – just after she turned 25.

The report stated that the actor is “in love with Gigi” and that she is “the type of woman he is usually attracted to.”

Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with ex-boyfriend of five years Zayn Malik, whom she broke up with in October.

Sophisticated: Katie Holmes cut a stylish figure as she attended the Chloe show in a white leather bustier dress that she wore under an oversized black blazer

Striking: Katie showed off her muscular arms in the garment as she took off her blazer indoors

Cute couple: Katie, 43, stunned when she took her handsome boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, 33, as her date

Best seats in the house: They were joined by American journalist and socialite Derek Blasberg in the front row

Beauty: The star provided glamor with a rich palette of makeup on her face, as her raven locks fell loosely over her shoulders

Couple Goals: The Batman Begins star walked into the venue in a pair of black flats

Day date: Katie and Bobby both looked stylish as they attended the must-see runway show

Gigi is said to be the oldest woman the 47-year-old has dated, as none of his girlfriends have been older than 25. She is also the first woman he has had a child with.

Leo and Gigi were first pictured together on Dailymail.com on September 10 at a party in New York City. The two seemed close, and Leo occasionally put his hands on the model.

Prior to their sighting, Leo was reported to have “set his sights on Gigi” but “doesn’t want to be romantic with” [him] right now,” said Us Weekly.

Delightfully blooming: Anna Wintour looked stylish in a printed maxi dress paired with raspberry heeled boots and an orange leather trench coat

Watch her: Adwoa Aboah wore a brown plaid jacket paired with brown corduroy pants and a blue satin blouse

Beautiful in black: Naomi Scott cut a stylish figure in oversized leather trousers in combination with a trench coat

Fit and Boots: Anna Dello Russo nailed androgynous chic in a tailored black suit she paired with a crisp white shirt and tie, while silver heels boosted her frame

Elsewhere on the Chloe show, Katie Holmes, 43, stood stunned in a corset-style maxi dress as she took her handsome boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, 33, as her date.

Katie looked quintessentially beautiful in the sophisticated cream ensemble with a draped tassel detail at the hem.

The Dawson’s Creek alum showed her eye for style when she chose a pair of platform boots for the glamorous occasion instead of a pair of heels.

Meanwhile, her Grammy-nominated beau Bobby cut a casual figure in a brown polo collar and black pants.

Recently, Katie has been working on her directorial film Alone Together, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April and was released in late July.

Two’s company: Jordan Spence and Naomi looked cheerful as they sat together for a while

The project was a joint affair when the proud mother revealed that her 16-year-old daughter Suri sang a cover of Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart’s 1934 classic Blue Moon for the film.

“Well, I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her,” Katie told Yahoo! Entertainment in July.

‘She’s very talented. She said she would, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That’s the way I generally direct. It’s like, “This is what we all want, I guess, and then go do your thing.”‘

She added: ‘She actually sang on Rare Objects, that’s the movie we made [past] fall. She is also a 16-year-old child who is going to secondary school.’